With just four intensive care unit beds available across Mississippi on Thursday and hospitals filling up fast, the state’s healthcare system is teetering toward a breaking point, health officials warned.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said a spike in infections associated with the delta variant of the virus will “continue to increase without any demonstration of leveling off or decreasing” unless more people take precautions including getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and wearing masks indoors.
Dobbs said many hospitals across the state have begun taking emergency procedures to deal with the issue, such as using emergency rooms as a secondary ICU. He said that relieves some stress but hurts overall care in emergency situations.
The state reported 3,000 newly confirmed cases Thursday and an average of 2,000 cases a day for the past week — numbers that haven’t been that bad since the last peak late last year.
Dobbs said hospitalizations of younger people are superseding those over the age of 65 as the state’s older population is over 80% vaccinated. Four of the 299 patients in intensive care statewide are minors, and two of them are on ventilators.
Dobbs said he expects those in the age range of 50 to 64 to become the most affected due to their age and lower vaccination rates.
Available hospital beds aren’t the issue facing the state, according to MSDH Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig. Staffing is the biggest concern as burned-out medical professionals start looking for jobs in places where the crisis isn’t as bad.
“It is bad. It is really bad for our healthcare system. … But we are not at the worst of it yet. It is still getting worse every day in Mississippi now,” he said.
Dobbs agreed, noting that hospitals across the state are looking for solutions.
"Hospitals are looking at crisis standards of care our again. Staffing is our biggest resource demand. There is no cavalry of new nurses coming,” he said. “We can’t create new nurses overnight. There is no easy solution.”
While there are concerns about so-called breakthrough cases affecting the vaccinated, Dobbs noted the vaccine does a good job at slowing the spread of the virus and reducing its symptoms.
Dobbs said 97% of all new cases, 89% of all hospitalizations and 85% of the deaths are in the unvaccinated, noting that the reason for more breakthrough deaths coincides with other health issues and comorbidities.
Dobbs said the state would not be mandating masks or vaccinations in schools any time soon, instead opting to recommend both along with social distancing and proper hygiene.
There’s only one bright spot to Thursday’s virus report: Mississippi, the least vaccinated state in the nation, has had more people getting the shot in the past three weeks.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the state is bracing for a surge that will quickly surpass previous waves.
"We are not seeing a slow down in the number of cases or a slow down in the number of hospitalizations. There is going to be a whole lot of needless pain and suffering,” Byers said.
Compared to previous waves of the pandemic, Byers said the variant-fueled spike in cases makes this fight even more difficult.
“I feel like it is shaping up to be the worst for a number of reasons. ... We are in for a tough road for the next several weeks,” he said. “Even if you are vaccinated, be safe.”
