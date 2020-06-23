Juneteenth has long been a celebration in the African American community, but many call for it to be a federally recognized holiday.
“Juneteenth is about progression. Even now, in 2020, it is still a progression. This is something to be positive about,” said McComb native and University of Southern Mississippi senior Carkaydra Jackson.
Juneteenth's name derives from the date of the holiday, June 19, and celebrates the liberation of African American slaves across the country. The holiday comes from the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas, learned they were free 21/2 years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.
McComb, which is a majority-black city, had multiple celebrations recognized by city officials. One group of friends decided to do a block party in celebration of the holiday.
“We went around the neighborhood, and some people brought food and drinks were donated. I have never seen this kind of togetherness before,” Jackson said.
The block party featured games, food and fellowship between residents of the area in east McComb. All came to celebrate the day their ancestors were freed.
“We been doing so much with protesting we decided this was a great opportunity to relax and celebrate,” New Orleans native Cora Jones said. “Celebrate us as a people. We've been celebrating the 4th of July all of our lives. Why not celebrate our true Independence Day?”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still gripping the nation, the organizers provided masks and hand sanitizer, and they encouraged participants to stay socially distant and conscious. The McComb city board approved a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth month, with Mayor Quordiniah Lockley discussing the importance of the day.
"Recognizing that day fully falls in line with the observation of our Declaration of Independence,” he said. “I just think it is a worthwhile day to be recognized by this nation that favored slavery but came to realize that slavery was not just that African American were not property but people and deserved to be free.”
Despite the virus, Jackson said this is a holiday that must be celebrated, not just in the African American community, but in the city. She said she and her family have always celebrated Juneteenth, noting that she is happy to see a movement to make it a more recognized holiday.
