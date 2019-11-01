Pike County supervisors need a new road superintendent and possibly an assistant but so far have received just one application. In the meantime they dealt with road issues at a board meeting Thursday.
With road superintendent Mike Duncan retiring at the end of the year, supervisors are seeking a replacement and may hire an assistant as well. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
On Friday, Nov. 8, the board will meet with incoming supervisors to go over applications.
Meanwhile, residents appealed to the board for help on Elijah Lane and Barto-Leggett Road.
Matthew Jackson of Elijah Lane said residents there have petitioned supervisors to accept their road as public, but they can’t afford to raise it to minimum standards, which would cost at least $6,500.
“We’re working people. That’s a lot of money to come up with,” Jackson said.
Jackson said residents’ insurance rates went up because fire trucks can’t get to their houses. Recently a child had seizures but had to be driven out to the main road to meet an ambulance. And residents must take their trash out onto a main road as well to be collected.
Elijah Lane has five property owners and is located off Magee Road west of Summit.
“If we could just get some rocks in there that would fill in the holes. We’ve got a hole in the middle of the road this deep,” Jackson said, indicating knee height.
But supervisors said they can’t work the road while it is private, according to state law. And they can’t accept it as public until it meets minimum standards, according to county policy.
District 4 Supervisor Luke Brewer said the main problem is a culvert that washes out.
“It’s going to be expensive to fix,” he said.
Brewer said he will look at the road again along with Duncan to see if anything can be done.
In District 3, Ronald Lang showed supervisors photos of his flooded driveway on Barto-Leggett Road. He said the problem is a “rotted out culvert” where his driveway meets the road.
Though he’s done some bulldozer work at the site, he believes it’s the county’s responsibility.
District 3 Supervisor Chuck Lambert said he will look at the site along with Duncan as well.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved a resolution commending the life and service of the late former supervisor Doyle Wayne Forman, who died Aug. 31 at age 87.
• Met with Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center executive director Kim Walley and her board members. Walley thanked supervisors for supporting the agency, which provides forensic interviews of children in a child-friendly environment.
• Agreed to convey an obsolete law enforcement radio tower and property lease back to the estate of Windsor Gay. The tower and a cinder-block building are located at the Windsor Gay Youth Complex in Summit and have been leased by the county. Now the family wants to tear down the tower, which is no longer in use, said board attorney Wayne Dowdy.
• Approved payments totaling $22,903 to Neel-Schaffer for September invoices.
• Voted 3-1 to pay Neel-Schaffer $493 for work on the Holmesville bridge erosion control project. Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky, who opposes the project, voted against the payment. Supervisor Gary Honea was absent due to a death in the family.
• Noted the discharge of jailer Kenneth James.
• Approved Nov. 28-29 as Thanksgiving holidays and Dec. 24-25 for Christmas, following a governor’s proclamation to that effect.
• Noted the approval of the $90,000 waste tire collection grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
• Approved the close-out of the original Old Highway 24 renovation project, while noting that plans are still pending for an additional overlay.
• Agreed to offer $648 and $1,060, respectively, for two rights-of-way on the Dykes-Walthall Road bridge project, and authorized Neel-Schaffer to advertise for bids for the project once rights-of-way are finalized.
