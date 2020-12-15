Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church will hold its third annual gift give-away on Sunday.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at the church at 645 Argyle St., McComb, and continue with a parade around Burglund.
Bishop John Bates, who grew up in the neighborhood, said he and church members wanted to do something to give back to the community. He started the gift drive three years ago with the help of youth advisor Shayla Revette and other church members.
Last year the church gave 300 gifts.
“This year has been a challenge for many families since the third week of March,” Bates said. “Every church had to shut the door of the building. Rose Hill shut our door, but not our real door — our hearts and the love for the community.”
Bates said the church has provided hot meals throughout the pandemic and gave out Easter baskets.
The church will hod a drawing for bicycles for needy families on Facebook live at 3 p.m. Saturday, and winners of the drawing can pick up the bicycles at the church on Sunday.
