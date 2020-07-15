After some 35 years in the National Guard, nearly half of them full-time, Jeff Etheridge of McComb was awarded a Quilt of Valor — and a year before that, a Coin of Excellence.
Cheryl Williamson of Lucedale made the quilt single-handedly and presented it to Etheridge at a private family ceremony recently.
Etheridge, 52, is Operations Sergeant Major with the National Guard’s 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command based in Monticello.
“Jeff is my daughter’s brother-in-law, so I made the quilt before he was deployed the last time,” Williamson said.
Williamson belongs to a quilting group called Gracie’s Girls. They joined Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2014 and since then have made “dozens and dozens” of quilts.
“The Quilts of Valor are for veterans of war who’ve been touched by war,” Williamson said. “They might not have been deployed. They might have been support.”
For Etheridge she used the “Three Tours” quilt pattern. Etheridge has been deployed twice and mobilized once.
Deployment means being sent overseas. Mobilization means preparing for deployment within the United States.
Etheridge joined the Guard in his senior year at McComb High School.
“Just a desire to serve,” explained Etheridge, whose dad was in the Guard and who had several uncles in the military.
The Guard also provides assistance with education. Etheridge went to on graduate from Southwest Mississippi Community College and University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in business administration. He worked in banking and finance while serving in the Guard.
He was with the 1/155th when it was mobilized for Operation Desert Storm in 1991 but didn’t have to go overseas.
n n n
His first deployment was in 2003 to Iraq, where he was first sergeant for a truck company that moved equipment and supplies throughout Iraq.
“That was by far the most challenging mission I’d ever been assigned to,” said Etheridge, who was there during initial combat operations.
Like many others, he found that training was one thing, combat another.
“We had never actually trained to fire weapons systems from moving vehicles,” Etheridge said — such as an M16 from the cab of an 18-wheeler.
At that time the trucks and even Humvees weren’t “up-armored,” or buttressed with steel plates and bullet-proof glass.
Etheridge was the senior noncommissioned officer over 159 soldiers, and it was his responsibility to “make sure those soldiers return to their families.”
“That’s a huge responsibility, just knowing a bad decision could cost someone their life,” he said.
“We were targets, obviously, because if they could knock our supply lines out, that was a plus for them.”
Iraq was something of a shock even without a war going on.
“Traveling over so much of the rural part of Iraq, they still lived in mud huts. They didn’t have running water,” Etheridge recalled.
Fresh meat hung in roadside markets despite the heat, dust and insects. Water wasn’t safe to drink, and there was no ice to be had.
But the biggest problem for an American was distinguishing friendly locals from hostile insurgents.
It was heart-wrenching seeing so many hungry, needy children.
“The children were used in a lot of cases to hide people to basically engage our troops. You can’t return fire into a group of children, senior citizens who had nothing to do with what was going on,” Etheridge said.
“Fortunately for me during this deployment, I carried 159 soldiers and I brought 159 soldiers back,” Etheridge said. “We accomplished the missions and got everyone back safely.”
n n n
When he returned to the States in 2004 he went to work full-time with the Guard.
He was a recruiter for six years, a difficult job as many parents did not want to put their children in harm’s way. On the other hand, many applicants said they would join only if they could go to the fight.
“That impressed me,” Etheridge said. “We have a heritage and a history of family, friends, that have stepped up and answered the call to duty.”
Etheridge’s second deployment came in 2018 to the Middle East with the 184th. He worked with Theater Sustainment Command for the entire Middle East Region, supplying 28,000 soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and contractors.
“Wherever we have a soldier, that soldier has to have everything, from food, water ... beans, bullets, medical supplies, uniforms,” Etheridge said. “We were responsible for everything that came in there.
“I can’t begin to tell you the number of gallons of fuel that are utilized.”
He was stationed in Kuwait and traveled throughout the 22-country region. Kuwait is a modern, westernized country, so oil-rich that citizens are guaranteed a stipend and foreigners do most of the work.
But that didn’t mean his job was easy.
“When Trump tweeted ‘pull all troops out of Syria,’ logistically that’s our game,” Etheridge said, noting the move “created a lot of anxiety.”
During this deployment, Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie presented Etheridge with a Coin of Excellence. McKenzie was in charge of Central Command and one of two four-star generals in the Marine Corps.
“For me that was basically a life event for him to recognize me,” Etheridge said.
He was likewise touched by Cheryl Williamson’s quilt.
“She personally made this quilt herself. It’s a special and humbling gift for her to do that for me,” Etheridge said.
Along with the quilt he received a certificate that said, “Though we may never know the extent of your sacrifice and service to protect and defend the United States of America, as an expression of gratitude we award you this Quilt of Valor.”
