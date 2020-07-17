Mississippi hospitals are running out of bed space as the state continues to see high numbers of COVID-19 cases, and some local hospitals are being affected.
LaVoyce Boggs, director of nursing at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, said heeding health guidelines is critical in lowering the number of cases.
“We have seen a surge and more rapid spread across the state,” she said. “We have a plan, and we’ve been working with the State Health Department. They anticipated this happening.”
Southwest’s situation is manageable so far. Boggs said earlier this week that of the 28 beds the hospital has in critical care, 11 are available. There are 88 available beds of 160 in the hospital.
She said the hospital has 28 ventilator beds and 14 of those are available, adding that only one of the ventilators is being used for a coronavirus patient.
There were a total of 19 coronavirus patients in the hospital as of Wednesday.
“Our capacity changes hour per hour,” she said, adding that she feels good about where the hospital is at capacity-wise despite an increase from eight coronavirus patients on average a day to 19 a day.
She said the opening up of the state most likely caused the uptick in cases, and that the best way to help the hospital from getting overcrowded is to wear a mask and practice the guidelines laid out by the state.
“We need the public to wear their mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands,” Boggs said. “If you have symptoms, you need to self-quarantine and not go out until you get your test back.
“That includes at the home. Isolate yourself from your family members, use a separate bathroom and have your meals given to you in your bedroom. That way, you can contain the spread of the virus even within your family.”
Boggs said the hospital also continues to work with the state and its own task force, noting that because the hospital is doing better with capacity than those in Jackson, it may become an overflow site for Jackson hospitals since the five biggest hospitals in the state are all at capacity in their ICUs.
Hospitals are required by the state to keep 25% of their capacity open to virus patients, and Boggs said that SMRMC has had no problem keeping that percentage.
Though SMRMC is doing well on bed space, other local hospitals are having more pressing issues.
King’s Daughters Medical Center CEO Alvin Hoover said that as of Tuesday his hospital had six of its eight ICU beds occupied, four of which were patients with the virus who needed ventilators. One of the four patients died Tuesday.
“We are having a busier summer than usual, for sure, and that is directly attributed to the COVID situation,” he said. “We had several days when we ran out of beds because we didn’t have the staff to keep up with all the beds.”
Hospitals have an ever-changing capacity, and while King’s Daughters is having issues with bed space, the problem fluctuates day to day. Hoover said on most days, his hospital can handle its patient load.
“We’re doing OK most of the time,” he said. “Our census has fluctuated. ... There will be some busier days than others, but for the most part, we are handling the volume of patients we see.”
Hoover said another issue King’s Daughters faces is that transferring people to other hospitals for intensive care is extremely difficult with hospitals in Jackson having packed ICUs.
Hoover encourages everyone to listen to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, noting that simple things like wearing a mask and keeping social distancing can help slow the spread and relieve the stress on the state’s health care system.
“Our hospitals serve our community, and we want to be able to meet those needs,” he said. “I am concerned that we are not doing everything we can as a society to control it.
“In the fall, if we don’t do something to slow this down, I can see we could be in a situation that we would have people sicker than they should be, and we don’t have room for them. In times of crisis, we have always come together and were able to sacrifice for the greater good. It is going to be tougher down the road if we don’t do things to slow this down.”
Hoover also said it is important to know that beds aren’t the only things stressed in the Brookhaven hospital, noting that nurses have taken the brunt of the pandemic frontline work.
“Our staff is tired. They have been working,” he said. “They have had a lot asked of them, and they answered the call.
“Nurses, in particular, have a lot of stress on them, they become family friends and a shoulder to cry on. You can imagine some of the conversations that have come of this. We allow Facetime, but someone has to hold the phone, and that’s the nurse.”
