The McComb city board agreed to reconnect water service to delinquent accounts and to comply with a Mississippi Public Service Commission mandate forbidding the disconnection of utilities for 60 days, retroactive to March 14, during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“Water is one of the most important utilities that we need in our home,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “The Health Department said without water, you cannot live in a house or an apartment. They did not say without power or gas, but without water.
“As a governmental unit, we need to show compassion for individuals during this time of a crisis.”
This was the board’s first meeting since closing City Hall to the public Tuesday, with an officer posted at the door checking the temperatures of all city officials as they entered. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron and Devante Johnson participated in the meeting via conference call.
The votes for the reconnection of delinquent water services and the suspension of disconnections met some resistance from Selectman Ted Tullos, who was the only selectman to vote against the items.
“I’m going to continue to say it: Most of us pay our bill where we won’t get disconnected,” Tullos said. “I am against this.”
Hill said some people may be low on money due to strain placed on them for preparing for the virus.
“In a state of emergency, some citizens — not all — are using their money to buy things that they may not be buying on a daily or monthly basis, and they are trying to prepare their families,” Hill said. “I think we should be adamant on this vote to show them that we support them.”
Cameron said water is more important to him than gathering supplies and thinks that it should be everyone’s first instinct.
“I understand a lot of people are panicking and buying more supplies than they are going to need, but I can’t think of one thing that I would rather have in my household than running water," he said.
Hill said he agreed that water is more important, but other people might not see it that way.
“They may be in a situation where there are children to feed, and other things may be on their mind,” he said. “If they can find some type of relief to be able to feed their children, feed their families and do other things that need to be done, I think that it would be a help."
Lockley said people still need to pay their bills.
n n n
In another matter, the board granted a 99-year lease to the NAACP for office space at the Alpha Center in Baertown following similar leases provided to the McComb Garden Club the American Legion.
“We looked at another lease that the city had entered into, and that was for 99 years, so I mirrored the term for 99 years and $1,” board attorney Angela Cockerham said.
Cameron questioned the lease agreement, asking Lockley why it’s for 99 years.
Lockley said he did not know why that time-frame was chosen, but the board had done it in the past.
“I can’t answer why we do it for 99 years,” he said. “We pulled the file, and that is what we found in the file today,”
And the board also took final steps in approving a splash pad contact with Great Southern Recreation of Murfreesboro, Tenn., which was discussed in previous meetings. The board voted unanimously to approve the contract after Cockerham retooled the language to add litigation to the options of conflict resolution. The original contract had an arbitration agreement.
In other business, the board:
• Approved payment of $1,248 to Cosmich Simmons and Brown PLLC for legal services pertaining to Jubilee Performing Arts Center, and a $331 payment to Neel-Schaffer Engineering.
• Approved a $500 contribution to the Pike County Chamber of Commerce.
• Authorized a $6,836 payment to Chubb Limited for insurance, and a $362 payment for the McComb City Railroad Depot Museum’s insurance premium.
• Ratified the purchase of a new grinder at the wastewater treatment plant for $53,643.
• Approved the payment of $25,000 to Daylight Capital Advisors, $35,000 to Butler/Snow and $2,500 to Trustmark National Bank for fees and services regarding a general obligation bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.