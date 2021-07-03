City plans crime crackdown

In a response to what they said is a recent uptick in crime, McComb officials held a press conference Friday to announce increased law enforcement over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“We want to be proactive instead of reactive,” Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said. “City Administrator David Myers and Chief of Police Garland Ward and myself have been in discussion as to how to respond to this increase.
“Due to recent events, I felt that you, the citizens of McComb, needed to hear from both the chief of police and the mayor as to what actions are going to be taken to combat this increase of crime.”
The mayor didn’t specify any particular crimes as a reason for the uptick in patrols, but Ward said after the news conference that police had been responding to reports of gunfire in recent days. He said no one was injured in the incidents.
Also attending the press conference were Chief Detective Victoria Carter and Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom, along with Magnolia Police Chief Ray Reynolds, Summit Police Chief Kenny Cotton, state Rep. Daryl Porter Jr. and Selectman Devante Johnson.
In addition to reported gunfire in the city, the press conference came after the firing of a deputy over criticism of his actions at the scene of a homicide earlier this week and Youth Court Judge John Price’s recent remarks about increased juvenile crime.
“We have reached out to federal, state and local municipalities for assist-ance,” Lockley said. “We cannot do this by ourselves.”
Also this week, a private text message began circulating on social media noting all officers are on duty for the holiday weekend.
“All police leave has been canceled. Every officer will be on the streets,” the text reads. It further claimed that “intentional shootings will be going on in McComb on this weekend.”
Ward said after the conference that he was aware of the text and wanted to calm those fears. He pointed out that the increased law enforcement is typical for holiday weekends.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said Friday that troopers would ramp up patrols for the holiday weekend from Friday through Monday, as it does every July 4th.
“We will step up our enforcement efforts during the upcoming 4th of July holiday weekend and continue to work with our law enforcement partners across the state,” MHP Deputy Director Lt. Col. Malachi Sanders said.
Lockley said the Friday morning press conference had no connection to the text that has been circulating, adding that city officials had planned on this increased police response far in advance.
Ward encouraged residents of McComb that it was safe to have a normal holiday weekend, but to be cautious. He said his department needs help from residents as well.
“At this point I want the citizens of McComb to know that the McComb Police Department is going to do everything in its power to keep all of the citizens in the city safe,” he said. “We will be out tonight and this weekend in force with out different agencies for the City of McComb. We are going to hit a lot of the high-crime areas and we are going to hit them hard.
“I need the citizens to understand that I also want you to get out and enjoy your 4th of July with your family and your friends because we will be out also.”
When asked if any specific crimes in the city prompted officials to gather, Ward said there were none that resulted in injuries. He clarified after the conference that his remarks were only confined to crime within his jurisdiction in the city, not rural Pike County, where Derecus Antonio Conerly, a 20-year-old Pike County man who had been missing since June 25, was found dead.
“I have empathy for the families who have lost loved ones to gun violence here in the city and county recently,” Ward said after the conference. “When I made the statement at the press conference, I was referring to the last couple of shootings in the city and not the totality of gun violence in the city or county.”
Cotton and Reynolds both pledged help to McComb over the weekend.
“I stand with the police chief of McComb and the citizens of McComb in support. ... and if they need our resources, they will be here,” Cotton said. “Citizens of McComb, you need to work with us. We want to work with you. We need and want a safe environment here, and if that means added law enforcement, that is what we will bring, but we need you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.