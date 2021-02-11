Citing need to keep a guard up against COVID-19 transmission, Summit officials voted Tuesday to extend the town’s mask ordinance through April 30.
The approval came with a 3-0 vote, with Councilwoman Pauline Monley absent, and without discussion.
The mask ordinance, which carries no penalty for violators, has been in effect since the first peak of the virus in July, around the time McComb and Magnolia adopted similar ordinances.
In addition to the local ordinances, Pike County remains under an executive order from the governor’s office that requires the use of face masks in public and restricts crowd sizes. Other area counties included in the order are Amite, Walthall, Lincoln and Franklin.
As of Tuesday, Mississippi has had 283,753 confirmed COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Of those, 253,140 are presumed to have recovered.
Pike County has had 2,902 cases and 89 deaths, 34 of which were residents at long-term care facilities.
In other business, the council:
• Approved Summit First Baptist Church’s request for a building permit for an addition for a choir and orchestra room.
• Hired Scott Reeves as a full-time police officer. Reeves has most recently served as Liberty’s police chief.
• Accepted the resignation of late-time police officer Shawn Tyler and allowed him to keep working as a part-time officer.
• Agreed to pay G&P Engineering $750 for a survey of an abandoned portion of East Railroad and Magnolia streets.
• Denied an adjustment to Christy Patterson’s water bill, which shot up after a leak on a water line at her rented house. The bill stands at $683 after more than $400 worth of adjustments for sewage overages. Councilmen set Patterson up on a payment plan for the balance.
• Renewed a contract with Waste Management for garbage collection.
• Approved travel for town clerk Deborah Price to attend the Mississippi Municipal Clerks 50th annual spring conference in Gulfport next month.
• Approved the disposal of five chairs and a laptop.
• Took no action after an executive session that lasted about 15 minutes to discuss a personnel matter.
