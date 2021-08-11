A Black minister claims he was the victim of racial profiling at the McComb-Pike County Airport recently when police were called during his visit to watch a pilot land. Airport officials said they had reason to be suspicious and it had nothing to do with race.
The Rev. Thessalonians Jackson told Pike County supervisors Monday he went to the airport on Aug. 5 to watch airport board member Ed Silence land a plane solo as part of getting his pilot’s license.
After waiting in his vehicle, Jackson said he got out, took photos of the landing, then congratulated Silence when he emerged from the plane.
Meanwhile, Jackson noticed airport board chairman Bob Hensarling talking to a police officer.
“I was being racially profiled by Hensarling and he called the police on me for just waiting for Ed Silence,” Jackson said.
“I’m a grown man in my 70s. I’m a Vietnam War veteran. I’m a United States citizen. Should I have to be subjugated to racial discrimination?” he said.
Jackson said if he had been a white man, “they probably would invite me in the airport for a cold glass of water.”
He claimed Hensarling has a “twisted mind” and said calling the police “has to be criminal in and of itself.”
“The police never spoke with me, nor did anyone else at the airport,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he later talked with a friend in the Magnolia Police Department who said Hensarling called police because he considered Jackson a suspicious character.
Jackson asked supervisors to recommend Hensarling resign from the airport board or remove him from the office.
“This was an insult to my dignity,” Jackson said.
Jackson commended Silence on getting his pilot’s license.
“This Black man is doing some phenomenal stuff,” he said.
Supervisor Sam Hall agreed Silence is setting a good example.
“He does that to encourage Black youths to consider aviation as a career, which in our community is unheard of,” Hall said, adding that the board will ask Hensarling about the incident.
Board of supervisors president Robert Accardo thanked Jackson for his military service and said the board will look into his accusations.
“That being an airport, that comes under scrutiny with Homeland Security and that type of thing. I don’t know if that was a part of it,” Accardo said.
Contacted after the meeting, Hensarling said Jackson raised suspicions the day before Silence landed when he stopped by the airport lounge and talked with fuel technician Matt Burrough.
“Matt said he was talking out of his mind as though he was under the influence of something,” Hensarling said. “Matt said he felt very insecure. He felt for his safety.”
The next day when Jackson arrived and sat in his vehicle for “a couple of hours,” Burrough was concerned and contacted airport manager Rick Simpson, who was in Gulfport. Simpson called Hensarling, who called the police and drove to the airport himself.
“When I got there, that gentleman was standing in the parking lot,” Hensarling said. “I approached him with the intention of asking him is there anything we can do to help you. He put his phone up to his ear and turned his back to me. I did speak and said hello, but he was on the phone and I did not expect him to carry on a conversation.”
A police officer arrived, and when Hensarling realized Jackson was there to greet Silence, he told the officer, “I’m sorry, this appears to be a false alarm,” he said.
“He (Jackson) was not being racially profiled. He was being watched because of his actions,” Hensarling said.
Contacted by the Enterprise-Journal, Burrough corroborated Hensarling’s story. He said the day before Silence’s landing, Jackson parked in the parking lot about an hour, then came into the lounge.
“He sat in there about 30 minutes talking hysterically about raining fish and various religious idols,” Burrough said. “He made me feel very uncomfortable the way he talked to me.”
The next day Jackson parked outside “two to three hours,” again raising Burrough’s suspicions, so he called Simpson.
“We don’t racial profile at our airport,” Burrough said. “People of different races and ethnicities come through our airport every day, so there’s no racial profiling there.”
Simpson said Burrough’s call raised his own suspicions.
“There is a standing order from Homeland Security and FAA to report any suspicious activities, especially around airports, so we’re very protective of that airport,” Simpson said. “And we wholeheartedly apologize to the reverend. It’s good to err on the side of safety. I’m sorry the man was offended. My heartfelt apologies.”
(1) comment
I believe ALL youths should consider aviation as a career. I also think the current airport board under the leadership of Mr. Hensarling has done a phenomenal job with the tornado damage and working with the customers and industries that visit our airport. The complaints against airport staff are unfounded.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.