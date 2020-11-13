Teachers at Denman Junior High School and Summit Elementary School will split $50,000 in bonuses for academic improvements during the 2018-19 year.
The McComb school board approved the payments on Tuesday, with the money coming from a state fund that rewards teachers at schools that increase their grades in the education accountability program.
Both Denman and Summit jumped two letter grades in 2018-19. Denman went from an F to a C rating, while Summit went from a D to a B.
At Denman, 22 teachers will split $28,147, with 19 getting a full bonus of $1,481. Two more teachers get a half bonus of $740 and a third gets a one-quarter bonus of $370.
Fifteen teachers at Summit Elementary are splitting $22,488. That includes 13 getting a full bonus of $1,729 and another two getting a half bonus of $864.
In another matter, the board made a slight modification to its return-to-school plan for the second quarter. When the second nine weeks began in October, the district began a hybrid model of classroom instruction mixed with online instruction.
That is still in place. Tuesday's change gave schools some flexibility in moving kindergarten through eighth-grade students to different classrooms when teachers switching classrooms is not the most feasible option.
The vote was 4-1, with trustee Lynn Martin opposing. At the start of the meeting, she tried to amend the agenda to discuss returning the district to online instruction only for the remainder of the second nine weeks. The vote was 4-1 against putting that on the agenda.
In the existing hybrid system, parents have the option to choose online only for their children.
In other business the board:
• Approved a contract with Mu Alpha Theta Consulting of Jackson, which will provide professional development service for math teachers. The company will be paid $600 per day, but no more than $24,000 during the school year.
• Approved four student transfers into the district, including two from Amite County, one from Brook-haven and one from Walthall County.
• Approved the monthly list of personnel changes, which included the hiring of six people. Trustee Kizzy Coney voted against the measure but declined to say why.
• Approved financial statements for September. Revenue was $1.802 million, including $939,000 from the Mississippi Adequate Education Program, $533,000 from local property tax collections and $307,000 from an insurance payment for wind damage to buildings in a 2019 storm. Expenses were $1.456 million, including $1.101 million for payroll and $342,000 for goods and services. Sept. 30 general fund cash on hand was $8.625 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.