A McComb man faces a slew of charges following a high-speed chase through east McComb on Monday morning.
Chief Detective Victoria Carter said city police got an anonymous tip that Damian Smith, 22, of McComb, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for aggravated assault, was at Community Park Apartments.
Officers arrived at the scene and a chase commenced.
“Once we got there he wouldn’t stop,” Carter said.
During the chase, Smith allegedly drove on the sidewalk in front of a home were a child was playing in their yard, Carter said.
The pursuit ended on Elmwood Street, not far from the apartment complex, after Smith allegedly slammed his brakes, causing an officer chasing him to rear-end his vehicle.
Smith allegedly fled on foot, but officers caught up to him.
Carter said no one was injured in the chase.
In addition to his outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, Smith also faces other charges stemming from the chase, including felony fleeing, child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Five arrested in drug, prostitution stings
In other news, the Pike County sheriff’s deputies made five arrests last week after investigating alleged drug activity at local motels.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul on Delaware Avenue on May 12. The owner, Bobby Jenkins, who had an active warrant, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession morphine.
Officials said information obtained at the traffic stop led agents to a “nearby hotel room.” The investigation at the hotel led to the arrests of Kelly Rushing, Rashad Barns and William Ratcliff on felony possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
The next day, the sheriff’s narcotics and investigations divisions looking into alleged prostitution at local hotels and charged Pagel Arnold, a convicted sex offender from Louisiana, with failing to register as a sex offender and possession of cocaine.
Sheriff’s officials did not identify the hotels where they made the arrests.
