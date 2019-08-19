A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in Pike County Circuit Court.
Michael Bloomer, 33, of 903 Third St., McComb, was accused of shooting Prentiss Pounds to death on Dec. 31, 2017, during a burglary of the dwelling of Ella Ellzey.
Bloomer was originally indicted on charges of capital murder.
He entered the plea Friday before Judge Mike Taylor, who said second-degree murder carries a minium sentence of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years with a maximum fine of $10,000.
According to Assistant District Attorney Rodney Tidwell, Bloomer made numerous admissions to shooting Pounds.
Tidwell said Ellzey, Bloomer’s ex-girlfriend, was at her home with Pounds in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2017, when she was awakened by Bloomer at the window.
She called 911 when Bloomer tried to kick in the door. He entered the house at 1016 D.L. Jefferson Lane, Magnolia, and killed Pounds with a .22-caliber rifle.
Pike County sheriff’s deputy Lamar Cook apprehended Bloomer shortly after the killing after he passed a car matching the description of the gunman’s, turned around and stopped Bloomer.
Authorities said shortly after the killing that Bloomer and Ellzey were together for three years before they broke up. The two had been apart for three months before the shooting occurred.
Deputies responded to the same home two days before Bloomer killed Pounds after Bloomer allegedly broke into Ellzey’s home, poured bleach onto clothing and smashed a television.
Bloomer had been scheduled to go to trial Tuesday.
The District Attorney’s office recommended a sentence of 40 years, seven suspended, but defense attorney Bill Goodwin asked that sentencing be postponed until today so Bloomer’s family could be present.
The DA also recommended remanding an aggravated assault charge to the file. According to court records, Bloomer is accused is that case of shooting Eric Carroll in the leg on March 15, 2015.
