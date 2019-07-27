McComb selectmen Tuesday hired a new city administrator to replace Kelvin Butler, who announced his resignation at the end of May.
Dirkland Smith, a McComb native and McComb High School graduate, will start work Aug. 12 and work with Butler until his resignation becomes effective on Aug. 31.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Smith emerged from a list of 12 applicants and five interviews for the position.
Smith attained the rank of commander in the U.S. Navy and recently served as chief executive officer of a hospital in South Dakota. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public policy and administration. He said he returned to Mississippi for family reasons.
Lockley said Smith’s salary would be $75,788, similar to what Butler is paid, and added that Smith had requested to be paid the value of city insurance and other benefits rather than accepting the benefits.
Selectmen voted unanimously to hire Smith, and deferred consideration of the benefits requests to the next meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Approved payments of $31,197 to Debris Tech, $48,830.10 to Land Company Development and $26,854.39 to True North Emergency Management for clean-up, monitoring and consulting services related to the May 9 tornado and windstorm.
• Postponed reimbursing the airport board for the cost of its audit until the city receives a copy of the bank statement it requested after the June 16 work session.
• Paid Revise LLC $2,580 for software updates and tech support for the city’s website and video storage.
• Approved the report from the demolition hearing on July 12, and authorized demolition of 209 and 529 St. Augustine, 928 and 932 Avenue K, 706 Wall St., 1017 Peoples St. and 224 Desoto Ave.
Demolition on 923 Elmwood and 408 Missouri was postponed because the city did not receive return receipts from the notification letters sent to the property owners. Owners of 414 Monroe St. elected to demolish that property themselves, and the owner of 504 24th St. was given more time to renovate that property.
• Paid $6,836 in insurance premiums on heavy equipment.
• Postponed consideration of a new ordinance on the possession of small amounts of marijuana.
• Voted 5-1 to accept an amended agreement with M3A Architecture to work on the new Martin Luther King Recreation Complex. Selectman Ted Tullos opposed.
• Amended the budget to allow $5,000 from the cemetery trust fund to be used to furnish the new office and break room building.
• Approved a contract with Taylor Power Systems to maintain city generators.
• Tabled a request from David Porter to purchase a piece of city property that once belonged to his family.
• Appointed Matthew Wheat as pump engineer and Chris Kapler as firefighter.
• Gave Betty Johnson permission to hold a back-to-school giveaway on the grounds of the Alpha Center.
• Approved advertising, resolutions and policy statements required to apply for a Mississippi Home Corporation grant, and noted a public hearing on the grant application on Aug. 5. Tullos opposed both of the related measures, and Selectman Michael Cameron joined him in opposing the adoption of an affirmative marketing policy.
• Ratified $1,251.99 spent for electrical work on Summit Street.
• Paid claims of $821,777.96.
• Received municipal court revenue of $28,115.87.
