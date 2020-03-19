Restaurants and bars are adjusting to the impact of COVID-19,
At Buddy’s bar in McComb, owner Beth Hemeter said Tuesday the business hadn’t felt the effects of the virus, but she expected it to when the bar opened Wednesday, which is normally its busiest day.
“We expect to see a drop in sales. I see it coming. For small businesses it can do a lot of damage to shut down,” Hemeter said. “Wednesday is normally our biggest night of the week, and I am quite interested to see the difference.”
Hemeter said the bar will stay open as long as it is able.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently ordered bars to close across the state and limited restaurants to take-out only, but no such action has been taken in Mississippi.
“We will open as long as we are allowed to open, but we are certain taking precautions with hand sanitizer, and servers and bartenders are wearing gloves,” Hemeter said.
Unlike Buddy’s, which is in a homey, confined building, The Caboose, a restaurant downtown on 131 N Front St., is spacious and upscale, and owner Lloyd Kinchen he has five rooms big enough to fit people 10 feet apart, so he will not be closing up unless told to do so, and he will not move to pick-up orders only.
“My rooms are big enough. I have five rooms and I can probably serve about 20 to 25 people an hour,” he said.
Kinchen said the fluidity of the situation is the problem for businesses, and that every day is different, but he and his restaurant will continue to follow the guidelines of the Center of Disease Control and the Mississippi Department of Health.
“We’re all living by the same rules now and if people follow the guidelines we should all be affected the same,” Kinchen said. “I think everybody is trying to get through this and it sure doesn't help business,”
Kinchen said it is nobody’s fault that this is happening, but the country needs to come together to fix the problem.
“It is just another bump in the road. You’ve got to live with it,” Kinchen said. “I’ll do whatever they think is the right way to do it and I’m going to try and live up to what we ask.
“This is something new nobody knows what to do. You can point fingers where you want to but that’s not going to change anything.”
Kinchen said his business is going great financially, but he will take a hit before this is over
“If I can generate enough business to remain open, I will,” Kinchen said. “And you don’t know what your customer base is going to do. I’m just trying to get through this, and keep as many employees working as I can and hold my team together.”
Tortilla Soup in McComb is taking a similar approach. Owner Adan Diaz said he is taking it day by day and following the guidelines in place from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diaz said his goal is to keep the restaurant in operation as long as possible.
“We are just keeping up with the health department instructions,” Diaz said. “We are going to keep going with the operation.”
He also said he’s encouraging workers to stay home if they present symptoms of the virus while taking extra measures to keep the restaurant clean, including regularly cleaning menus and making the kitchen staff wear masks while on shift.
“We lost about 30% or more of sales so far because of hysteria, but we are going to bounce back, and we encourage people to stay safe,” Diaz said.
Miss K’s Home plate in Liberty is taking a different approach. Owner Karen Lewis is limiting her restaurant’s operations to drive-through only beginning today in an effort to reduce contact between customers and employees.
Health officials recommend people avoid groups of more than 10, and that is what sparked Lewis to go to drive-through only.
“There is no way I can control that,” Lewis said.
Lewis said she has not seen a dip in sales yet either, but business is usually slow this time of year anyway because of spring break. Meanwhile, she is trying to be proactive and protect herself, her employees and her customers.
“I don’t know what the future holds,” she said. “God’s in control. He knows the outcome, and we are going to pull together and work through it”
Broma’s Deli in McComb is taking a similar approach to Miss K’s. In a press release Tuesday, the restaurant said its are limiting its operations to to-go orders only beginning March 17. A person will order online or by phone, arrive at the store, park in a dedicated to-go pick up spot and call to let workers know they have arrived.
The biggest buffet in McComb, Golden Corral, is still operating business as usual. Owner Buddy Powell said the business has spaced chairs eight feet apart and cleans regularly.
“The health, safety and well-being of our co-workers, guests and communities are always our top priority and we are deeply committed to delivering on that promise,” Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary said in a press release. “Our brand specializes in serving our local communities across the country. We implemented additional preventive measures to address coronavirus concerns and to maintain a clean and safe environment for our co-workers and our guests.”
Powell said he prays this will all work out and that it is in God’s hands.
“Golden Corral is one of the safest places in McComb because we deal with this on day by day basis,” he said.
