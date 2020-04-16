Tornado latest disaster for family

SARTINVILLE — First it was Hurricane Katrina, then a house fire. And if those weren’t enough, a Walthall County couple is trying to recover again after a tornado ripped through their property Sunday.
Jerry Harvey and his wife Mary lost their mobile home, barn and cattle farming equipment in the deadly Easter Sunday tornado.
“We had a lot of damage (from Katrina),” he said. “But we just bounced back, just like the fire, same thing we were able to bounce back. With God’s help, you are able to do just about anything.”
Harvey is hoping to one day pass the family farm on to his son Lynn, but he knows with this latest disaster, getting things back to normal is going to be quite a challenge.
“For me and Mary, we’ve got problems and there are people who have more problems than we have and I understand that, and I am talking about my son especially,” Jerry said, noting Lynn’s own losses in the tornado.
As the storm approached, Jerry, 82, was not able to hear it. It wasn’t until it already began damaging his home when he began hearing the destruction.
“The part that gets me the most right now and a lot of people may not understand this right now is that Mary heard the racket, Lynn heard the racket and the roar and I heard the nothing except the tear of the trailer when it was tearing apart,” Jerry said. “That was the only thing that I heard. All of that roaring stuff, I did not hear.”
Since the storms, many friends, family and neighbors of the Harveys converged on their property, lending a helping hand during their time of need and providing assistance in salvaging what can be kept.
“It is the most wonderful thing,” Jerry said. “It makes you think about what tomorrow could be and may be and we don’t know and we prepare for what it could be. We just pray to God that it will all be for the best.”
Lynn, who lives next door to his parents, also lost his mobile home. As the tornado moved toward his family’s property, he went to his parents’ house, put his mother and father in their bathroom and held the door as the wind took the roof off of the kitchen just a few feet away.
Lynn, who has worked with the Walthall County Sheriff’s Department and is a former officer with the Mississippi Department of Transportation, said he sprung into action when he learned the storms were headed his way.
“On Sunday, I happened to be here and when it hit, it was so bad,” he said. “I ran into Momma and Daddy’s house and I told them to get in the bathroom. I’ve heard people say over the years that it sounds like trains but to me it sounded like a really strong pouring of rain. I had a friend who called me and said, ‘It is right on top of y’all.’ ”
With all three huddled in the bathroom, Lynn stood holding the door slightly open.
“When it hit the windows went to popping, the roof went to tearing off and I held that door,” Lynn said. “Somebody said, ‘Why did you hold the door? And I said, ‘I really don’t know.’ I said I don’t know if I eased the door to look to see if I could see anything or if the wind was pulling me. To be honest with you, I really don’t know.”
The tornado moving through didn’t last long but to the Harveys it seemed a lot longer.
“It only lasted a few seconds, but it seemed like it was never going to quit,” Lynn said. “It just kept on and kept on and it was like it was never going to leave us. I prayed and it put me on my knees. God can get your attention and I was scared out of my wits, I was terrified. I kept praying and asking God to take it away. I owe everything to God and He sent his angels.”
Just three days after the storms, the Harveys were still picking up the pieces, trying to salvage what they can, communicating with FEMA and trying to get back to the way things used to be. They are staying at the parsonage at nearby Sartinville United Methodist Church.
For Mary Harvey she believes that if they could get past the challenges that they’ve faced in the past, they can overcome this latest.
“We lost our home with fire in December of 2015 and that was a dramatic deal but we got over that,” she said. “And this today is just devastating.”
And while the Harveys lost most of their belongings, Mary is thankful that they didn’t suffer greater losses.
“The main thing is that we didn’t lose a life in our family,” she said. “We were all in the bathroom and I was in the bathtub. The best thing about this and the most rewarding is that we know that the Lord was with us. He took care of us. We are giving Him all of the praise and the glory.”
Through it all, Lynn and his family are extremely thankful all who have reached out to show support and have come by to help.
“My family thanks everybody that has called, come by, put hands on stuff,” he said. “I want everybody to know that I thank them and am grateful for them and it will never be forgotten.”
