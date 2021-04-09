McComb city department heads are looking to bolster their specific departments with equipment upgrades, while the mayor laments the city’s financial status.
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie addressed the board during a Tuesday night work session to ask for approval to purchase equipment for the new fire truck the city financed earlier this year. He said the equipment is extremely important to the function of the truck, and would cost about $46,500, which would not come out of the general fund but the fire protection fund.
Police Chief Garland Ward said his department’s need for new vehicles is critical, noting the department would use its $150,000 in CARES Act funding the city reallocated to it to purchase five new vehicles and other equipment. The five vehicles with equipment would total around $165,000.
“I am asking for approval to buy five vehicles on state contract. I have them operating in vehicles that have high mileage — very high mileage,” Ward said.
“We have the CARES Act money plus the money in our budget that is already allocated for vehicles, so we combine both of those monies it equals out to $216,000,” Ward said.
“That’ll give us enough money to buy the vehicles, body cameras and a lot of other things we need to do at the department.”
Public Works Director Alice Barnes addressed the board about her department’s need for a new leaf machine and a new tractor with a boom mower attachment.
The leaf machine would cost $89,150 and the tractor would cost $121,905.
Barnes said public works has been without leaf machines for some time, noting only one is repairable. She also noted the city’s biggest tractor, “Big Blue,” is not repairable and needs to be replaced.
Lockley told Barnes the board would discuss the equipment.
As the meeting was coming to a close, Lockley said he wanted to address the board about city finances. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Ted Tullos were absent, leaving the only selectman in the informal meeting being Selectman Shawn Williams.
The city is currently working on its 2019 bank reconciliations to prepare for the 2019 audit, which leaves them about two years behind on their audit process. Lockley said because their bank reconcilations are not up to date, there is no way the city truly knows how much money it has.
“Last, I want to talk to my board members. There may be those that are here. There may be those that are looking at it on Facebook,” Lockley said. “I have talked until I am blue in the face about the importance of us getting our financial records in order to the point that I feel that we might be at a crisis when it comes to our financial record.
“It is important for us to get someone in here ... who is familiar with our system. If we can get that person in here, we need to get them in as quick as possible. It’s got to be done.”
Lockley pointed to Barnes’ requests for equipment and said he did not feel comfortable making purchases like that until the city’s records were in order.
“I heard Miss Alice talk about she needs this and she needs that, but until we can get our record in order, can we say we can designate $80,000 or $100,000 for equipment?” Lockley said. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable talking $100,000 for equipment on the record that we have here in city hall.”
Lockley said there needed to be changes among the board to move forward, noting whether or not he is mayor after the next election, he wanted to leave the new administration with good financial records.
“I am not used to government operating this way. I know everybody’s pointing the finger at the mayor. The mayor can only do so much,” he said. “It is left up to the board to take the appropriate action to get our records in order.
“It is time for us to bite this bullet, and do the right thing. We’ve got to push aside our personal feelings because we have to do what is best for the city of McComb. So please, let us work together to solve our financial record problem,” Lockley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.