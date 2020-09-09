A woman who raised concerns about the county jail at a recent Pike County Board of Supervisors meeting said she met with the sheriff and received satisfactory answers.
Theresa Rogers of McComb had raised concerns about the jail canteen, phone service, food and medical care, among other issues. Supervisors had advised her to meet with the sheriff.
On Tuesday, Rogers told supervisors she did just that.
“They answered most of my questions,” she said. “We had a good meeting.”
Rogers said she would like to make such meetings a regular practice.
“I had a lot of calls from mothers after that hit the paper,” she said.
Sheriff James Brumfield said Rogers is welcome to meet with him on a regular basis.
In another matter, comptroller Becky O’Quin advised against taking advantage of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump authorizing employers to defer the withholding of Social Security taxes for the rest of the year.
O’Quin said supervisors would have to increase employee withholding after the first of the year to make up the difference unless Congress votes otherwise. If an employee leaves in the meantime, it will be up to the county to make up the difference.
Board president Sam Hall agreed.
“I don’t think we need to take that liability on for the county,” he said.
Supervisors voted not to participate in the program.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved payment of $47,441 to DebrisTech for monitoring storm debris cleanup.
• Accepted a $265,000 bid from M&P Construction of Richland to renovate the health department on Presley Boulevard, where the WIC program will be located. The project is 100% funded by a Mississippi State Department of Health grant.
• Approved a list of school bus turnarounds submitted by the North Pike School District. Road superintendent Wendell Alexander said he rejected ones that were on unmaintained private drives.
• Noted the hiring of Frank Brandon Umberger as a sheriff’s deputy.
• Learned the county will get a $100,121 health insurance rebate from Aetna, with $89,179 going to the county and the rest to qualified employees. “Our (2019) claims weren’t as high as they anticipated them to be,” O’Quin said. Employees who had dependent coverage for a year will get $301, she said.
