Three Pike County supervisors were called on the carpet Wednesday to explain a proposed tax hike. But they did get a sumptuous meal into the bargain.
Retiring supervisors Luke Brewer, Gary Honea and Chuck Lambert were guests at the McComb Rotary Club at Golden Corral noon Wednesday. Club member Jimmy Clark, who invited them, started out by praising the three, who will retire from the board at year’s end.
“It’s our loss. I think these are three good supervisors,” Clark said, leading a round of applause.
Then he turned to the business at hand.
“They own property. I want to ask them, why would they put a tax increase on themselves?”
Clark also wondered why the board funds the Pike County Economic Development District and the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, both of which focus on economic development.
Lambert, who has spent a combined 331⁄2 years working for the county, first as county administrator and then as supervisor, served as spokesman.
He said the county’s upcoming annual budget will top $42 million. It includes $28 million in revenues, $17 million cash on hand and $31.5 million in expenses.
Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and levy 9 a.m. Tuesday at the court annex in Magnolia.
The budget originally called for a 1.56-mill increase, but that got upped to 1.84 mill.
“We got hit with some things we don’t normally get hit with,” Lambert said.
Lambert cited increases of $400,000 in health insurance premiums, largely because of the number of employees with cancer; $100,000 in worker’s compensation; and $300,000 in 3 percent employee pay raises.
There were other additional expenses as well.
In 1999 the countywide tax levy was 55.21 mills, compared with a projected 60.46 in the upcoming fiscal year. Most of the tax increase came in the past 10 or 12 years as costs have gone up while growth remained stagnant, Lambert said.
As for the difference between the economic development district and Scenic Rivers, “it’s two different pictures and two different approaches,” Lambert said.
The economic district focuses on industry, manufacturing, “brick and mortar,” while Scenic Rivers promotes recreation and tourism, which boosts the retail side. Scenic Rivers also takes a regional approach.
Lambert said the economic district’s accomplishments aren’t always dramatic, since much of what it does is help existing industry grow as well as seek new industry.
“Lots of people weren’t happy with the purchase of this (Gateway) industrial park, but that’s going to pay dividends down the line,” Lambert predicted, referring to an area on the southwest side of McComb purchased when oilfield fracking appeared to be on the verge of booming.
Most of the park remains vacant, but Lambert noted plans for a National Guard armory there.
The economic development district requested $540,000 in the new budget but will get $460,000, or $20,000 over last year.
Scenic Rivers asked each of its member counties for the equivalent of 1 tax mill, and Pike supervisors plan to comply, boosting the alliance’s regular $120,000 allocation to the value of a mill, $285,000.
Brewer noted that Scenic Rivers got its start in Pike County, so Pike needs to be a leader in it.
During a question-and-answer period, Pat Brumfield, who’s president of the economic district board, noted that the county devotes just 2 percent of its annual budget to economic development, yet a business would normally spend 4 percent for self-promotion.
“We’re spending well below that,” Brumfield said. “That’s investment in Pike County. That’s the future of Pike County, and that’s money well spent, in my opinion.”
Aston Court owner Ron Locke criticized the county’s use of the Tax Increment Financing program to help local retail development, saying it uses taxpayer money for private business.
Lambert said TIF is a state program designed to bolster retail development. TIF authorizes the use of company taxes to pay for infrastructure improvements — roads, ditches, drainage, water, sewer — and debt obligations.
After Lambert fielded those and other comments, he said, “Every time taxes go up, I expect the people to get upset, ask questions and all that.”
He said supervisors are trying to make the county better for future generations.
“We happen to be the five people who sit around that table and have to make decisions,” he said.
