More than a dog

Jingles, an 8-year-old Alaskan Malamute-German shepherd mix, constantly walks in left circles in the small cabin where he and his owner Catherine “Nikki” Best live, not far from Percy Quin State Park.
He eats and drinks all the time, although his newly gaunt frame would seem to indicate otherwise, and his pupils stay dilated.
Young for his breed, Jingles is more than a little under the weather, with veterinarian Dr. Carrie Nunnery’s diagnosis indicating a serious problem — “either a brain tumor or a bleed in his brain that has caused swelling of the brain, which is affecting his nerves,” she wrote following an office visit earlier this month.
Treatment requires the aid of a specialist, which costs $3,000 and possibly more.
This is a high hurdle for any pet owner, especially one on a fixed disability income like Best.
But Jingles isn’t Best’s pet — he’s her prescription.
Best served in Iraq with the U.S. Army and was diagnosed with PTSD when she returned in 2008.
The Veterans Administration prescribed her the use of a service dog. She found Jingles at a Houma, La., animal shelter and had him trained to sense when she has an anxiety attack or becomes stressed or depressed. Since then, the two go everywhere together.
It was their constant companionship that led to the passage of House Bill 944 in 2018, revising state laws regarding service animals to include their use for emotional support for military veterans suffering with PTSD.
They had a lot of help for the movement from Jeff McCall, a former military dog handler and operator of the International K-9 Foundation west of Summit, who trained Jingles for his role with Best, and Rep. Sam Mims, R-McComb.
Best said she’s worried about Jingles — and for herself, should something happen to him.
“Five weeks ago he had his first seizure, then he had another one two weeks ago and then on Sunday he had a stroke,” she said. “He’s eats, he drinks. He has an appetite. Another thing is he has a problem controlling his functions. ... I don’t know if the next seizure will be his last.”
Best said she took Jingles to several vets before Nunnery arrived at her diagnosis and referred her to the MedVet clinic in New Orleans.
Best is determined to help Jingles, considering all he’s done for her.
“He’s given me six years of my life that if I didn’t have him I would not have and now I feel horrible because I cannot save his right now,” she said. “A couple of days ago he was hiding from me and I talked to a friend of mine and he said the reason he’s hiding from me is because he doesn’t want me to see him going through this.”
Best said that while the VA prescribed Jingles to her, the agency isn’t assisting with his vet bills, and she doesn’t think that’s right. She compares Jingles’ service to a wheelchair, prosthetics or other prescribed medical device. The biggest difference, she said, is that he’s a dog.
“They won’t help pay for anything. …. They can’t take care of the dogs,” she said. “I carry a prescription in my pocket that says he’s my medical alert service dog and he’s medically indicated.
“It’s not like I’m taking a dog to walk around the store just because. I have to have him.”
Asked about the issue Wednesday, VA spokesperson Jessica Jacobson said the agency “will definitely look into it.”
Best said Jingles is trained to tell when she’s having an anxiety attack as the result of her PTSD. When that occurs, he’ll put his body close hers and try to calm her down.
Best said Jingles’ condition has prevented her from taking him out in public and that’s limited her own mobility.
“I haven’t been able to take him out because I can’t take the chance of something happening,” she said. As a result, “I’m stuck here.”
Best said she hopes Jingles pulls through, noting the cost and time associated with obtaining and training another service dog.
She’s set up a benefit account for him at First Bank and has it linked to CashApp and PayPal. She’s also selling T-shirts on her Facebook page.
“None of the money goes to me. It goes into his account,” she said.
Best said she’s looking for organizations that could help assist service dogs but hasn’t found any.
As Best discusses over Jingles condition, she looks on worriedly as he stumbles around her living room returns to his bowl and face plants into his food.
Considering what he’s done for her and service dogs for other Mississippi veterans, he deserves better than this, she said.
“He’s not just a regular service dog,” she said. “He’s the dog behind House Bill 944.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.