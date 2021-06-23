From staff reports
An award-winning author with Southwest Mississippi roots has garnered more acclaim with her latest writings.
Janice Ellis’ most recent book, “Shaping Public Opinion: How Real Advocacy Journalism Should Be Practiced,” has won the Chanticleer International Grand Prize for the Nellie Bly Nonfiction Journalism Award.
Ellis’ previous book, “From Liberty to Magnolia: In Search of the American Dream,” about her experiences growing up in the area, won the New York City Big Book Award in the category of Women’s Issues.
Ellis was born and reared on a small cotton farm.
She said she was influenced by two converging forces that would set the course of her life — the fear and terror felt by Blacks because they sought to exercise the right to vote and equality, and her love of books and the written word.
Ellis said she became determined to not accept the limits of farm life or oppressive racial segregation and gender inequality.
She was particularly influenced by columnists Eric Sevareid of The CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite and Walter Lippmann, whose column appeared in newspapers across the U.S. and Europe for more than three decades.
Lippmann’s books and commentary inspired Ellis to complete a Master of Arts degree in communication arts, a second Master of Arts degree in political science and a Doctor of Philosophy in communication arts from the University of Wisconsin.
She went on to work in government, then for a large pharmaceutical company before becoming president and CEO of a marketing firm and then president and CEO of a nonprofit child advocacy agency.
Along with those positions, she has been an advocacy journalist for more than four decades, writing commentary on race, politics, education and other social issues for a major metropolitan daily newspaper, a major metropolitan business journal, community newspapers, radio and now online.
Dr. Ellis also has her own website, https://janicesellis.com, which houses a collection of her writings and where she writes a weekly commentary.
