McComb’s city clerk is resigning effective March 26, leaving another vacancy among important administrative staff in city hall.
City officials confirmed Monday that city clerk Nicole Garner gave her two-week notice that morning. Garner has worked with the city for 15 years and as city clerk for a little over a year.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley confirmed her resignation but would not elaborate on her decision.
He said the city is working on finding a replacement.
Attempts to reach Garner were unsuccessful Monday afternoon.
With Garner’s resignation, the city is down three important administrative positions, with the city administrator and comptroller being the other two.
Former Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross left in February after the city board asked for her resignation and former comptroller Zackery Fortenberry left in December.
Selectmen recently gave Lockley the authority to act as city administrator until that job is filled.
