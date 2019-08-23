A former state senator who served a term before being unseated and a political newcomer who touts her legal background are competing for the Republican nomination for the Senate District 37 seat in Tuesday’s runoff.
Melanie Sojourner of Natchez, who held the post from 2012-16, faces Morgan Halford Poore, a Meadville attorney.
They finished in the top two out of a four-candidate field in the Aug. 6 primary, with Sojourner receiving 3,166 votes to Poore’s 1,928, Neither passed the 50 percent-plus-one threshold needed to avoid a runoff.
The winner of Tuesday’s contest will run against Democrat William Godfrey of Natchez in the general election.
This is Sojourner’s third time to quest for the job. She unseated longtime Democratic State Sen. Bob Dearing of Natchez in 2011, but Dearing ran against her in 2015 and won.
The district stretches from Natchez to the Pike-Walthall county line and includes parts of Adams, Amite, Franklin and Pike counties. For the purposes of the GOP runoff, however, Pike County is the area with the population base that could determine the nominee, considering local candidates in the other counties still run as Democrats, diminishing the electorate in Republican primaries.
Melanie Sojourner
Sojourner said she has a track record that voters in the district are familiar with.
“I’ve worked hard for the people of Southwest Mississippi. I’ve been responsive. I’ve worked as hard as I could,” she said. “We made sure during the campaign where we stood on the issues.”
Sojourner said her support in Pike County is due to her past record in the Senate.
“I had a great working relationship with the leaders in Pike County,” she said. “I know how hard we worked over there. There were times when I intervened at the request of local leaders to help resolve issues among municipalities in the county.”
But she’s not resting on her past experience alone.
“The one thing I have said throughout the campaign is I don’t want to act like we’re the incumbent running. I want to earn the support of the voter,” she said. “I know this campaign. I’ve traveled more miles and knocked on more doors and talked to more voters than I have previously in other years. I think my support is a testament to that.”
Sojourner said she believes Southwest Mississippi remains overlooked compared to other areas of the state, despite having some “jewels,” such as the Regional Workforce Training Center at Southwest Mississippi Community College, that should enable its economic development prospects.
“We have got to do a better job in bringing businesses to our part of the state,” she said.
When the Legislature reconvenes for a new four-year term in January, unresolved issues such as infrastructure upkeep and the state health of rural hospitals will be among lawmakers’ top priorities.
Sojourner said she’d oppose efforts to raise the gas tax as a means to prop up infrastructure repairs, saying new pots of money from an internet sales tax and lottery should be allowed to develop before sticking it to residents’ pocketbooks.
“Don’t burden the middle class,” she said, pointing to estimates that say even a modest gas tax can add up to hundreds of dollars per year for families.
Sojourner, like many other Republicans who remain distrustful of the reimbursement promises from the federal government and the Affordable Care Act in general, also opposes any efforts to expand Medicaid as a remedy for Mississippi’s health care problems.
“I have been very open on my position. I don’t support Medicaid expansion,” she said. “I think we need to see some pretty sweeping changes in how we handle some health care issues in this state.”
Sojourner said there’s little mystery about where she stands on the issues based on her track record.
“I think having somebody who ran on a platform and has a voting record that backs it up and has been responsive to the district really matters,” she said.
Morgan Halford Poore
Poore, 30, said her legal experience, youth and willingness to serve the district from corner to corner makes her the ideal candidate.
“First and foremost, I think my educational experience will translate well into the public service arena,” she said. “I am not a professional politician ... but I think this Senate seat can use someone with a solid background.”
Poore said she can work well with others in the senate if elected.
“I understand how to build relationships and alliances,” she said, saying Sojourner’s term in the Senate was met with some conflicts even among members of her own party. “She became known for voting against things rather than for a lot of things, and it kind of cost Southwest Mississippi some money and some good will.”
The area isn’t flush with economic development, highway improvements or anything else that’s evident of support from the Capitol, and Poore believes having the right person in the Senate can make a difference.
“It’s no secret that our part of the state has been an area that has been overlooked for a long time,” she said.
That’s especially true in her native Franklin County, where lumber mill and railroad jobs went away and nothing has replaced them.
“It’s just kind of sad to look at the sawmill and other things that are just not there,” she said. “We’re thankful for what we do have here but there’s just so much more potential. We have the people, we have the infrastructure. ... I am tired of seeing all of the people my age moving to Jackson, moving to Birmingham, moving to Memphis to try to get a job.”
Poore said her home base in Meadville — nearly the geographic center of the district — has been advantageous during the campaign and will continue to be if she’s elected.
“The constituents knowing that me being in the center and in the heart of this district means I will be very accessible. I can be anywhere in the heart of this district in a 30-minute timeframe,” she said.
Poore also said she believed health care and infrastructure needs will be among the most important issues facing lawmakers in the upcoming term. While debate swirls around the possibility of raising the gas tax, Poore said she’s willing to wait to see what internet sales taxes and lottery earnings generate. The same goes for expanding Medicaid.
“I am inclined to look at other possible solutions before I say I’m in favor of expanding either one,” she said.
Poore has been back in Meadville for more than four years since graduating from law school. In that time she has offered her services to local economic development, policy and civic groups.
“I take time out of my work week to try to help better my community and that’s another thing that led me to want to run for this position,” she said. “If elected I will always put the people of this district first.”
