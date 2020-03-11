Girls at South Pike will have a new sport to attempt next year.
School board members on Thursday approved athletic director Hilton Harrell’s request to add fast-pitch softball to the roster of sports offered in Magnolia, starting next year.
In making the request, Harrell said South Pike needs to add a sport for female students to be compliant with the federal Title IX rules requiring equity.
But with the new sport approved, the district now needs somewhere for the team to play.
“We don’t have the facilities for softball,” Harrell told board members. “They play the same time as baseball,” so the softball team would have a difficult time sharing the baseball facilities for practice and games.
Harrell suggested the team could play most of their games on the road the first year, except for hosting district games at the town park, giving the district time to develop its own softball field.
Board President Clara Conerly suggested building a softball field behind Eva Gordon Elementary School, where the school’s football stadium used to stand when it was a segregated high school.
“That’s a good place,” Harrell said.
“I’d love to develop the north part of town,” board member Eva Andrews said. “There’s nothing wrong with that field. If we can develop that property up there, we can encourage more community events in that part of town.”
Mike Scott, the district maintenance director, also endorsed the site.
“That’s the best field we have,” Scott said, adding that the district has some lights in storage that can be installed.
He noted that restroom and other facilities would need to be added, as well.
In another land matter, South Pike trustees approved bid and approval dates for timber sales.
District forester Baxter Rowley asked for timber sales on three tracts of 16th Section land totaling 236 acres be advertised, with bids due to be opened April 23 and accepted on May 7.
Rowley also requested solicitation of bids for a timber sale on another 99 acres, with those bids due to be opened on May 21 and accepted on June 4.
However, the board moved the June meeting to the 11th, because attorney Lem Mitchell won’t be available to meet with the board on the 4th.
