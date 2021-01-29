Supply has slowed Mississippi’s COVID-19 vaccination rate this week, but larger shipments are on the horizon.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday that the typical 37,000 shots the state has been getting every week will be closer to 43,000 next week.
“This is sort of that week in the middle where we’ve caught up and there aren’t significant numbers of vaccines that are available in our partner locations,” Reeves said. “This week we’re going to be really limited by our supply. We won’t continue to see a meteoric rise this week and will likely have just a very slight tick back from the 62,615 we administered last week.”
Mississippians had been given 27,611 COVID-19 this week as of Thursday.
“We have put virtually every first dose in an arm or in an appointment,” Reeves said.
His goal is for 100,000 Mississippians per week to get vaccinated against COVID-19 once the allocations increase.
While this week’s number of shots is lagging from the lack of first doses of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots, more second doses are being administered and becoming easier to schedule.
People getting the vaccine at state-run sites are now able to schedule their second dose appointment on-site after getting their first dose.
The health department also added new second dose appointments to the online registration at covidvaccine.umc.edu for Feb. 1 and Feb. 8, Reeves said.
State health officials are working to open more first-dose appointments, and larger allocations will help with availability everywhere, said State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.
“That does give us a bit more flexibility,” he said.
The health department reported 3,878 new COVID-19 cases over Wednesday and Thursday and 93 COVID-19-related deaths.
There were three deaths reported in Pike County and two in Amite County.
Over the two days, Pike County reported 45 new cases of the virus. Amite County added 21, Franklin County added five, Lawrence County added 22, Lincoln County added 47, Walthall County added 21, and Wilkinson County added two.
Byers warned that although numbers of new cases and hospitalizations from COVID-19 are on a decline residents should stay diligent in wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
“We are still much higher than even the surge we had over the summer,” Byers said.
