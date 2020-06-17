Lessons learned out of school

It’s no secret that it has been a trying year for many across the world who have been dealing with hurdles and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one group that has been affected a great deal is high school seniors.
In Summit, it has been no different, as kids have had to deal with a flurry of changes brought on by the pandemic.
For North Pike 2020 valedictorian Addison Alexander, the pandemic caught her and her classmates off-guard.
“We had all of these dreams and expectations that we had going into everything, and then everything changed,” she said. “But I guess it was a very valuable lesson on expectations when they do change.
“We learned how to improvise, how to adapt, and it made for a far-more memorable senior year than it would have been with any of the traditional memories.”
She adds that making the transition from getting up and going to school every day to doing her schoolwork online was a challenge, and something that took some time to get used to.
“It took a lot of self-discipline and we have a whole new respect for the teachers,” she said. “In order to get on track to start learning, we had to help each other with a lot of it. It was just strange to go through something we’ve done our whole lives but in a different setting.”
Now that she is done with high school, Alexander — the daughter of Jeff and Jacquelyn Alexander of Summit — has her sights set on college. She will attend Mississippi College in the fall and study modern languages.
With the pandemic spreading, it not only caused a lot of change to normalcy like forcing the students to learn from home via a computer, but it also took away several of the activities that they were looking forward to.
Alexander said of all of those activities, the one that she was disappointed in missing the most was one that comes at the very end of the year.
“My whole life, I’ve been a pretty good student, and I’ve never ever missed school if I could help it, but I was really looking forward to senior skip day,” she joked.
North Pike 2020 salutatorian Claire Gholson was sad to miss key events during her senior year, such as prom, as well. She said she is very thankful that the crazy year wrapped with a memorable and unique graduation. The ceremony consisted of small groups of students driving through the campus, going through different checkpoints where they were greeted by faculty and staff before getting out of their vehicles to receive their diplomas and take photos.
“I’m a little grateful for our graduation, because it would have been better than a normal graduation, sitting in the hot sun, and also I feel like our parents got a better view of us as opposed to sitting in the bleachers viewing us as a tiny little ant,” she said. “I kind of liked that the graduation was short and it was a lot easier for people to view us.”
Gholson, the daughter of Carter and Jennifer Gholson of Summit, adds that when the news of the outbreak first broke, she knew that it was serious, but was unaware of the impact that it would have until she consulted with her mom.
“(At first) I really wasn’t expecting it to cause so much,” she said. “With my mom being a physician, she knew about it way before most people had heard about it and she knew that it was going to get pretty bad here. And so I feel like she prepared me by telling me that things will probably close down. I feel like in that way I was more prepared, but it was scary because I was unable to go anywhere or go to school.”
And one important lesson that Gholson has learned this year is adapting to what is presented and finding some positivity in it.
“It has taught me to accept things for how they are and make the best out of things and try not to be so negative.” she said.
Gholson will attend Auburn University in the fall and major in actuarial science. She wants to be an actuary, which deals with risk assessment for insurance companies.
