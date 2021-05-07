Magnolia aldermen will continue to hold their meetings via video conference after a motion to resume in-person meetings failed Tuesday night.
Alderman Joe Cornacchione amended the agenda to discuss the issue near the end of Tuesday’s monthly meeting. Alderman Antonio Martin moved to accept the change, but no one seconded his motion.
“I just think we’re having a difficult time on Zoom,” Martin said. “We can spread out in the board room there and discuss what we need to do. This is kind of difficult being on Zoom every single month.”
Magnolia’s board has held its public meetings exclusively on Zoom since January after Anthony Witherspoon officially resigned as mayor.
“I’m at work every single day,” said Cornacchione, who teaches at Southwest Mississippi Community College. “I can’t see why we can’t have regular meetings.”
He pointed out that updates from project engineers, such as one presented earlier in the meeting by WGK Engineers & Surveyors, would run more smoothly if board members could speak to the representatives in person.
After the motion failed, Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee said video conference meetings will resume at least until board attorney Charles Miller advises her that in-person meetings adhere to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Magnolia is set to receive $500,000 this month from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Aldermen created a line item on the town’s budget to make room for the funds. Town Clerk Cynthia Richardson said guidelines on how to use the money would likely arrive when the money does.
Aldermen also made room on the budget for $250,000 secured in the state legislature’s most recent session for repairs to the community center.
A closure of North Street from Center Street to Cunnigen Street for a neighborhood reunion on May 29, requested by Edward Johnson, was denied after Magee said current town policies on COVID-19 precautions would not allow the event to be held on a town street.
The reunion was planned to take place mostly at Union Baptist Church and could proceed there as long as it didn’t involve a town street, Magee said.
A representative from WGK Engineers & Surveyors joined the video call Tuesday to update the board on the upgrade of the town’s lagoon and WGK’s inspection of the town’s water tanks.
The water tank on Weathersby Drive had already been inspected, but town employees couldn’t find keys for the locks on the tanks at the Croft Metals and International Paper plants. A WGK inspector will revisit the tanks Friday with bolt cutters, and a public works employee will accompany the inspector to fit the tanks with new locks.
The tanks were last inspected in 2013.
At town clerk Cynthia Richardson’s request, WGK also compiled suggestions on future projects, like patching water line leaks and ways to pay for them, including the Clean Water State Revolving Fund for up to $2 million in grants.
Cornacchione asked that a copy of the project wish list be sent to board members for their review.
Aldermen voted to pay WGK $7,415 for engineering services.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen:
• Authorized Miller to get an appraisal for a Mississippi Department of Transportation right-of-way project after discussing the matter with Miller in executive session for about 15 minutes.
• Approved travel for Trideana Lenard to attend the Mississippi Municipal Court Clerk’s Annual Summer Conference in Biloxi July 26-28, with reimbursement for mileage and lodging.
• Announced that city hall will be closed Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day.
