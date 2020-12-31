An 18-year-old is in custody, and a 14-year-old is in critical condition after a Tuesday night shooting in McComb, police said.
Schedrick Ray of McComb was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held in the Pike County jail with bond set at $200,000 Wednesday.
Police responded to the shooting on the 700 block of Earl Street around 5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Ray was not on the scene but police arrested him later. Police withheld further details on Ray’s arrest due to the ongoing investigation.
Ray told police that he and the victim were playing and the gun accidentally discharged, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
The victim, who had been shot in the face, was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. The teenager was then airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Carter said.
The victim was still in critical condition when Ray was arraigned in city court.
During an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon, Judge Jwon Nathaniel set Ray’s bond and his preliminary hearing for Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.