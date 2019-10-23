LIBERTY — Felony horse theft charges have been dropped against former Brushy Creek Ranch director and pastor Chris Kimball, according to Amite County Circuit Court records.
Meanwhile, a motion to dismiss a simple assault conviction against Kimball and Paul Punzo in still pending.
Judge Debra Blackwell signed off on a District Attorney’s motion to dismiss the horse theft indictment at the victim’s request.
“The victim was restored whole by having her horse, the subject matter of this action, returned to her,” the Oct. 15 motion said.
Kimball was accused of selling a horse without the permission of owner Lorri Bullock of Osyka this past January or February.
In her statement to the D.A., Bullock said Kimball delivered the horse, Nugget, to her door “in good health and condition” and did so “in a very civil manner.”
She also noted Kimball is the father of two children and said she wouldn’t want him to serve time in jail.
“Mr. Kimball and I are pleased that the judge dismissed the case,” said Kimball’s attorney, Alfred Lee Felder of McComb.
In the simple assault case, no ruling has been issued on Felder’s motion to dismiss the conviction, which was filed July 24.
Kimball and Punzo were convicted of simple assault in a June 5 trial in Amite County Justice Court for assaulting Mark Ross at an elders and deacons meeting at the ranch’s Outlaw Ministries cowboy church.
In his motion to dismiss, Felder said the ruckus started after Ross called Kimball’s 9-year-old son an expletive, prompting a scuffle, in which Ross was not injured.
Felder contended that Ross’ insult constituted “actionable words.”
“Our law clearly indicates that there are some words that are considered as insults and are calculated to lead to a breach of the peace,” Felder wrote.
Also, “considering the description of the push and shove by Chris Kimball and Mark Ross, it would suggest that there was no assault and battery,” Felder wrote.
Testimony varied on whether Punzo struck Ross, with the prosecution’s witnesses saying he did and the defense witnesses saying he didn’t.
Kimball is no longer at the ranch, which is under the management of Xen Padron, wife of his former partner, John Nygren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.