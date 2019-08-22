The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office is apparently looking into a dispute involving the head of the Pike County Republican Party and a former Democratic candidate for tax assessor.
Pike County Circuit Clerk Roger Graves confirmed Wednesday that an official from the AG’s office visited the courthouse and requested a copy of former candidate Renada Cain’s voter registration card. Since it’s public information, a deputy clerk provided him with a copy.
Republican party chairman Bobby McDaniel had challenged Cain’s right to vote in the Aug. 6 primary, saying she’s a resident of Lincoln County.
A voter registration card lists the voter’s name, address, precinct and districts.
