Pike County sheriff’s officials are withholding the names of two people who were wounded in a shooting Tuesday outside Magnolia, as well as the charges facing the gunman.
Two women were reportedly shot at 3114 Gladhurst Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Lawmen from multiple agencies launched a manhunt for the alleged gunman, Jamonta Davis, 23, 2120 Stateline Road, Kentwood, La., who was found near the intersection of Gladhust Road and Pike 93 around 4 p.m.
Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that he would be charged with aggravated assault, but other charges may be pending.
Both victims were receiving treatment at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and Bellipanni said he wanted to wait until their conditions had stabilized before releasing their names.
