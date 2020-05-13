Jobless aid sped up

An executive order that Gov. Tate Reeves signed Monday aims to speed up the payment of unemployment benefits.
The order waives the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for claims filed between March 8 and Dec. 26 of this year.
The new executive order extends the waiver, which was set to expire by June 27. The new instructions to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security are meant to alleviate financial woes experienced because of coronavirus.
More than 300,000 Mississippi workers have filed for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the outbreak about two months ago, putting an immense strain on the state economy amid a national financial standstill.
Reeves in recent days relaxed certain restrictions, allowing restaurants to offer limited dine-in service and barbershops, salons and other small businesses to open up after weeks of mandatory closure and lost revenue.
“There is no real government replacement for a job. I know most Mississippians are ready and eager to work. Please do not let the window pass you by,” Reeves said. “If you are lucky enough to get an offer to earn a living, please do not reject it. I do not want you to wake up in August with no job to return to.”
The executive order also increases the $40 earning allowance to $200 from May 3 until June 27. For employers, Reeves waived any interest on all collection activities suspended under the executive order from April 1 to June 27.
But Reeves cautioned that federal pandemic unemployment insurance, worth $600 each week, will end in July and beneficiaries will only receive state unemployment insurance up to $230 each week and that most receive less than that. He encouraged workers to return to their jobs if they are able to.
“You must understand, that if you are currently unemployed due to COVID-19, and your employer calls you back to work, I strongly encourage you to do so,” Reeves said, noting that workers who refuse to return may lose their eligibility for unemployment benefits.
Any charges related to COVID-19 and associated charges to both reimbursable employers’ accounts are waived from March 8 to June 27 and interest will not be accrued during that period.
The first-quarter 2020 pay deadline for contributions of both rated and reimbursable employers is suspended and postponed until July 31 and penalties for late reporting and contribution payments from March 8 to July 31 are also suspended.
Workers who haven’t been able to search for work because they either contracted coronavirus, have been under quarantine or have been restricted in their movements will be interpreted as such for unemployment benefits claims made filed between March 8 and June 27.
And work registration requirements from March 8 to June 27 are also suspended and workers are not required to report in-person in an effort to prevent coronavirus transmission.
