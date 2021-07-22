McComb officials agreed to create a separate account for the railroad depot’s insurance payout during a Tuesday night work session while tasking the mayor to create a joint committee between the city and the railroad museum board for the historic building’s reconstruction.
The board agreed, without a vote needed, to create a separate bank account specifically for the nearly $400,000 insurance payout from the fire that destroyed the railroad depot. The move came after Selectman Ted Tullos made a motion to do so last week but was stalled by a vote to table.
“Thousands of people come from across this country to visit this historic museum. They bring money to this community. That is why I would like to see it rebuilt,” Tullos said.
City Administrator David Myers said the city put the first check in the amount of $255,000 in the general fund with a coded note reminding officials it was the insurance check. Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said that wouldn’t be enough.
“No matter how you code it, it can be lost,” Lockley said.
Selectman Shawn Williams told Tullos he was on board for separating the money, but drew comparisons to his effort to renovate the Alpha Center, which is also a historic building in its own right.
“This decision has to come from a board vote and I am all for it, but I want this board to take into consideration how important it is for us to work together as a board,” Williams said. “I understand the historical part of the depot and how strongly some of the board members were adamant about moving foward with this.
“I sat here, with the Alpha Center being historic, and I had to fight for votes, for the desires of the people and the betterment of the people,” Williams said. “We have to be mindful of the things we are voting on. We have to be mindful about what is important to us and what is important to others. Now we have to come back as a collective, as a board, and vote for the common goal of what’s best for the city.”
Selectman Devante Johnson agreed with Williams.
“We’ve been —for the past 10 years until this board got here — struggling to get the MLK gym up,” he said. “You’ve got people sitting around this board who didn’t care what it meant to our community and would vote nay every time.
“Now it is something that is important to them and people in their community and we’re urged to do it. ... Where was the urgency to do the Alpha Center? Where was the urgency to do the Martin Luther King Center — things that are doing to affect Black kids? I think that needs to be a precedent at the table. If it is going to be urgent for this, let’s let it be urgent for the next issue.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked if a committee could be formed in a similar manner to the MLK gym committee to increase communication between the city and the railroad museum board of directors. Johnson noted Lockley had the power to do so without a board vote.
Lockley agreed to create the committee and work with museum officials to fill it.
Myers said it is up to the board to start the process of rebuilding the depot through votes. He noted the city is focused on returning it to its former status but added that the city’s funds are limited.
Selectmen Michael Cameron and Donovan Hill were absent from the informal meeting.
