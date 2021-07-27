As Mississippi continues to see more positive cases and hospitalizations brought on by the delta variant of the coronavirus, it’s also seeing more people willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
For weeks, vaccination rates in Southwest Mississippi counties had stagnated, but most area counties inched up by a percentage point in the share of the population that has been fully inoculated, according to data released by state health officials on Monday.
The trend appears to be holding true statewide, with 40,245 people in Mississippi getting their shots during the week that ended Saturday, July 24. That is more than double the 19,956 who were vaccinated on the week ending July 3. During the week of July 10, 20,000 people began the vaccination process, and 27,000 started it the week of July 17
It’s the most shots given in a week since early May, right before demand for the vaccines fell.
The state’s overall vaccination rate rose to 34.2% this week, barely making Mississippi the second-least vaccinated place in the country, outside of Alabama, which has a 34% vaccination rate.
The report of rising vaccinations comes amid a surge in new cases.
The state reported 3,608 new cases from Friday through Sunday — a significant jump from the 2,326 reported over the previous weekend.
Cases are averaging about a thousand a day, while deaths continue to average around four per day.
“COVID-19 testing has jumped statewide, and positive results are a LOT higher. Our positivity rate is now the same as it was during the worst of COVID-19 in January. Delta is hitting hard,” State Department of Health officials posted on Twitter.
Cases of the delta variant are causing more hospitalizations among younger patients, health officials said.
“Much younger Mississippians are being hospitalized with the delta variant. We are in a strikingly different situation from a year ago, when severe COVID-19 occurred mostly in those over 50. Now 43% of those hospitalized for COVID-19 right now are under 50,” MSDH tweeted. More than a quarter of delta patients are under 40.
Pike County’s fully vaccinated population rose a percentage point to 32% in the past week. Lawrence’s vaccination rate also rose a percentage point to 37%. Holding steady were Amite County at 23%, Walthall County at 24%, Lincoln County at 25%, Franklin County at 31% and Wilkinson County at 38%.
MSDH was expected to release its updated numbers for variant cases today. Pike County saw its first confirmed cases of the delta variant last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.