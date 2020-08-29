TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors on Thursday approved purchases by the election commission to make voting safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commission chair Beth Cowart detailed planned spending for both a Sept. 22 special election for a new District 39 state senator and the Nov. 3 general election.
For the November election, Cowart detailed purchases to be made using a state grant of $12,433 in federal CARES Act money to the county, which will require a local match of $2,487.
Included in the request were four voting booths for absentee voting in the courthouse hallway, $1,000; 40 table shields to separate voting machines in 20 of the 25 voting precincts, $7,110; and cleaning supplies, $1,534.
Included in the cleaning supplies are cotton swabs, which pollworkers will hand out to voters to use to tap the voting machine screens rather than having to touch the screens, Cowart said.
The remaining almost $3,000 will be used to build shields or barriers between voting machines where they cannot be spaced adequately to meet social distancing recommendations in five precincts.
The grant will reimburse the county after the materials are purchased, Cowart said.
The funds to front the purchases will come from the county elections fund.
Cowart also requested $400 for supplies for the September election, including gloves, hand sanitizer and voter access cards for the voting machines, also to come from the elections fund.
She said the timing of the September election prevented the purchases for it to be included with the November purchases.
Responding to a question from board attorney Conrad Mord, Cowart said she didn’t know of any problems getting people to serve as pollworkers for either upcoming election in Walthall County.
