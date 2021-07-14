Standing in a room filled to the gills with more than a dozen stolen guns and piles of marijuana and other drugs, McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said his department is making strides with its new crime-fighting initiative.
In an effort to snub crime in the city, McComb police have enacted a new plan dubbed “Operation Safe Streets” that is looking to return stolen guns to their owners and get drugs off the streets.
This operation is important to Ward, who said the more guns the department takes off the streets, the less gun violence will occur in the city.
“The importance is that we can arrest these people committing shootings and get the guns off the streets,” Ward said.
The operation, which includes checkpoints and increased patrols in high-crime areas, occurs over the weekend, Ward said.
Every other weekend he, along with Capt. Steve Powell, Chief Detective Sgt. Victoria Carter and Deputy Chief Rodney Nordstrom meet and designate problem areas to increase enforcement.
“We get guns and stuff off the streets when we hit those areas. We try to do that every week or two weeks,” Ward said.
Ward said recently the high volume areas were mostly in East McComb around Pearl River Avenue, Dyson Street, North Cherry Street and other areas across the city.
The fruits of the department’s labor are measured in stacks of stolen weapons and illicit drugs, and Ward said he was proud of the department’s accomplishments.
Increased police presence is only part of the solution, but more community involvement is just as important, Ward said.
He said many of the stolen guns the department has seized were from juveniles with an age range between 14 and 22.
“I really don’t know how to feel. When I was between the ages of 14 and 22, the last thing on my mind was a gun,” he said. “The fasciation of guns by young people today, it makes me nervous. Most of them have never taken a gun class. Most of them don’t know how to use a gun.
“You take a kid and give that kid a gun and that is a dangerous mix. We are seeing the results of it right here.”
As it stands, juveniles arrested in Pike County rarely are detained for more than a few hours. Law enforcement officials usually send them to the juvenile detention center in Adams County, where bed space is rarely available and the costs the city and Pike County are significant for youth sent.
Youth Court Judge John Price recently estimated the cost of housing a juvenile offender for three nights is around $500.
But the answer isn’t always locking juveniles up, Ward said, adding that parents have to be more concerned about what their children are doing.
“If you are a parent and you do not know where your 14-year-old child is, that’s a problem,” he said. “If you are a parent and you don’t know what’s in your house, that’s a problem. We have a lot of parents today that want to be their child’s friend and not their parent.”
Another issue Ward found is that people on social media will report where police presence is and help criminals avoid the department checkpoints.
“The City of McComb is experiencing an influx of gun violence,” Ward wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Gun violence represents a threat to all Americans’ health and safety. All of us should be able to feel safe and secure on our street, in our homes, in our school and at work.”
Ward’s post also noted that the police department is working as hard as it can, but needs “the citizens of McComb to stand tall with us.”
“There has been a series of shootings over the past several months. One of the most devastating things I’m witnessing as a parent and chief of police is the total disregard for human life a lot of our young people are displaying,” he said. “We are all witnessing our young people going on social media posting themselves with multiple guns.We all are witnessing parents burying their children, and most haven’t even reached the age of 22 years old.
“We are all witnesses in the current situation. As a result, it’s going to take all of us to be participants in taking back our city. No, I’m not asking the citizens to police. In order to get the guns and criminals off the streets we need your cooperation.”
