There have been more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi since Nov. 1 — a bothersome fact in light of the approaching holiday and flu seasons.
State health officials reported 1,271 cases reported on Thursday; 1,256 were reported Wednesday. There were 34 deaths statewide reported those two days.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers delivered information Thursday about Pfizer’s vaccine, as well as blunt warnings about Thanksgiving gatherings and hospital capacity.
Byers said Mississippi may start receiving the two-dose Pfizer vaccine by mid-December. Health care workers will get first priority for the shot. Mississippi will get around 183,000 doses to start.
After that, it would likely be “some months” before healthy people who don’t have COVID-19 could get the vaccine, Dobbs said, declining to guess at any specific timeline.
The Pfizer vaccine, which has shown 90% effectiveness in trials, consists of two hypodermic shots about three to four weeks apart.
Dobbs and Byers also tried to ease concerns of those who have cast doubt on the safety of the vaccine. Byers said that if the FDA grants an emergency use authorization for the vaccine, as he anticipates, that will speed up getting the vaccine to those who need it but does not skip any of the safety processes in making the vaccine.
“It’s demonstrated that it’s helping, and the safety profile looks good,” Byers said.
“I would feel very comfortable giving it to myself and my family based on what we’ve seen,” Dobbs said.
It is possible that some who’ve had COVID-19 may be re-infected with a slightly different strain, but this doesn’t happen to the same extent as the flu. COVID-19 strains don’t change to that degree, Byers said.
Meanwhile, hospitals are feeling the squeeze of rising infections. There are no ICU beds open in the Jackson metro area, Dobbs said.
Three of the 24 ICU beds at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center were available Thursday, according to the Mississippi Department of Health. None of the ICU beds there were being used for COVID-19 patients.
“Our COVID census has varied from four to seven patients per day over the past week,” said Dr. Kevin Richardson, SMRMC’s chief medical officer. “Some of these individuals have developed severe cases of viral pneumonia, requiring high levels of oxygen therapy for support. Most COVID patients are being cared for without the need of a mechanical ventilator.”
Richardson said SMRMC gave more COVID-19 tests in September than in October, and November looks to be another busy month at the drive-thru testing center.
Dobbs urged everyone to be safe to try to keep hospitalizations as low as possible.
“It’s not just coronavirus stuff, but the coronavirus is putting additional pressure,” he said. “A lot of winters as we go into flu season, it’s a real challenge. We’ve got to be extra careful.”
Dobbs and Byers said college students going home for Thanksgiving should get tested beforehand and limit their exposure in the days leading up to traveling.
“A test is not a passport to safety,” Dobbs said, adding that even if all guests at a holiday gathering have tested negative he thinks such gatherings pose “a high likelihood of an outbreak,” especially if not socially distanced and kept to single-households and immediate family.
“Of course, Thanksgiving is not canceled, but we recommend that we keep it tight, keep it small,” he said. “Traveling and big gatherings are a really bad idea right now.”
Dobbs said avoiding groups and gatherings is one thing he’d change about Mississippi’s behavior right now if he could, although he and Byers both still strongly encourage mask-wearing.
Dobbs said he doesn’t think a lockdown is the correct response, but said there seems to be directional changes in the country’s response with the presidential election of Joe Biden.
Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday called any potential lockdown “completely beyond reasonableness.”
“I don’t believe that there is any constitutionality or statutory authority for any president to shut down Mississippi’s economy. We will certainly fight that if it becomes necessary,” Reeves said.
The governor said his youngest daughter, who tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, is recovering well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.