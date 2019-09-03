A tragic Sunday afternoon was mitigated, at least in part, by the quick response of McComb police officers who pulled trapped travelers from Texas from their burning car.
The travelers, whose names and addresses were not immediately available, were southbound on Interstate 55 when their vehicle veered off the roadway, and struck the Park Drive Extension overpass.
Police confirmed one person died and three others were transported by AAA ambulance service in critical condition to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
“I can never express my gratitude to be able to work with and lead such selfless people,” McComb Police Chief Damian Gatlin said.
Officers arrived to the scene to find the car on fire and trapped passengers.
They quickly worked to evacuate the vehicle, potentially saving the lives of the three other passengers.
“Officers arrived and pulled victims from the burning vehicle, sparing the lives of those who are now in critical condition,” Chief Gatlin said.
Sgt. Wally Jones and officers Kylene Lowe, Christopher Haas, Bobby Enlow and Max Adams, working a part-time position for the Southwest Community College police at the time, responded to the scene and took lifesaving measures, Gatlin said.
Emergency room nurses from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center also responded to the scene to provide medical assistance, Gatlin noted.
“I’d like to give a special thanks to McComb central dispatch, McComb Fire Department, Southwest Community College police, AAA ambulance service, Southwest ER nurses who arrived on the scene and to the citizens who helped,” Gatlin said.
Gatlin appreciates the hard work and courage displayed by his officers but knows that instances such as these aren’t easy to deal with for first responders.
“Now, as they are relieved from duty they will have the job of processing the devastation they witnessed today,” Gatlin said. “We ask for prayers for the families and my officers.”
