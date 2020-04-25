City cleans up

McComb was already in a financial strain from the coronavirus pandemic, and Thursday morning’s storm will only make things worse without federal assistance, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Friday.
“Early Thursday morning, a (storm) came through north McComb — major damage in what we refer to as the reservation, major damage over there on Christine (Drive) by the hospital and major damage at Edgewood,” Lockley said.
The city board declared a state of emergency Friday in response to the storm. The move follows an earlier state of emergency issued in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Lockley said the new emergency order does not override the other one and added the order was put in place as the first step toward receiving federal aid.
“I hope this time we will be able to get some federal assistance when it comes to cleaning up from this storm,” Lockley said, adding that he found the damage much worse the May 2019 tornado that struck the same parts of the city. It was rated EF-1.
“We are reaching out, trying to make sure we have everything in place in order that we can get some assistance from the state that are primarily FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency and MEMA (Mississippi Emergency Management Agency,” Lockley said.
Parts of McComb were devastated by the May 9, 2019, tornado, but the city did not receive federal assistance due to the state’s overall damage reports not meeting a monetary threshold.
If the city receives assistance this time, the state will pay 75% of the damage recovery costs and FEMA will be able to assist in the cleanup efforts.
“I’m hoping this is not a standard being set for the city of McComb to have a tornado every year,” Lockley said.
The mayor said it is extremely important to the city to get this aid, citing the existing financial strain.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith said in a previous board meeting that the city was already in a financial strain before the virus shut the state down, and adding the virus to the mix will lead to quite a few cutbacks.
Lockley said he couldn’t say for certain if the city will get the needed assistance, but without it, it will be a hard time for recovery.
“I’m praying and hoping because the city can’t continue,” Lockley said. “That last one was $600,000 and we had to pay that. The city cannot continue to pay that type of money and function.”
Though Lockley said the city is in need of federal assistance, many other entities have stepped in to help, including church groups, the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.
Volunteers from the Louisiana Baptist Convention were hard at work with the recovery effort in the Indian Reservation neighborhood on Friday morning.
Gibbie McMilan of the Louisiana convention said the Mississippi Baptist Convention asked the group to come help.
“I live in Kentwood, La., so I’m right on the line there, and we heard about the problems going on here and I have a nephew that lives here in this area. He had trees down on his house as well.”
McMilan asked others in the Louisiana Baptist Association to assist in the cleanup effort. They’ve been out since Thursday but started in earnest on Friday.
“It is going great,” McMilan said of the recovery effort.
On Friday, he and his team helped Master Gardener and McComb resident Sue White, 85, with her cleaning. They cut trees and piled them neatly to be shipped off or sold to timber yards.
McMilan said he approached White when he noticed her raking her yard.
“I saw her out here earlier two mornings ago raking leaves, and I said, ‘Mrs. Sue, how are you going to do this?’ and she said, ‘I don’t know,’ and I said, ‘Can I offer help to you?’ and she said, ‘Well, I’m a Presbyterian,’ and I said, ‘Yes, ma’am, but that’s not the issue. You have a need. According to my belief your needs become our needs, so we are here to help,’ ” McMillan said.
“She just needed some help, so that’s how it all happened,”
Lockley said city board attorney Angela Cockerham talked to Gov. Tate Reeves’ office and Mississippi Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn to see what can be done to assist the city. After the conversation, Cockerham told Lockley and Smith that she had contacted MEMA and was told the agency will help with “whatever the city needs.”
“When I called them yesterday and spoke to MEMA, they were very generous in saying whatever help we made need, just let them know,” Cockerham said Friday.
Lockley said he spent most of Thursday going around the damaged areas of the city and checking on people and assessing the damage.
“What I saw, the difference was it went down primarily the same path, but we had more trees on houses than last year,” Lockley said.
As of Friday, there were no reported deaths or injuries from the storm, and Lockley said he was thankful the damage did not extend from houses to the people inside them.
“It’s not easy when you lose everything you have. It is not easy when a tree comes in and crashes into your home. Unless you had that happen, do you know how it feels to lose these things?” he said. “Yet material things can be replaced, but a life cannot, and we did not lose one life in the storm, so that is very important.”
The mayor also said the City of Magnolia has been a big help through the process, sending assistance to many of the affected areas to aid in the cleanup effort.
“I do want to thank all the first responders who were out early that morning,” the mayor said. “I do want to thank MDOT, the state as well as the city of Magnolia because they sent their fire department and public works department to help us cut, push and move out (debris) in order for Entergy to get in and do what they had to do.”
Public works directors Alice Barnes said Magnolia workers helped in North McComb around Schmidt Road, School Street in Baertown, Fox Run, Christine and Pleasant drives. Selectman Devante Johnson asked Lockley to send a letter of appreciation to the city, and the mayor agreed.
Lockley also said he spoke with Pike County supervisors, and they plan to declare a state of emergency as well. “I do want to thank all of those out there working to make things a little better for the city of McComb during the storm,” Lockley said.
