Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate may be done with, but Summit officials want people to keep wearing them in town.
The town council unanimously voted to extend the town ordinance that went into effect in July through Nov. 30.
The move comes a week after Gov. Tate Reeves suspended Mississippi’s statewide mask mandate, saying cases of coronavirus had dropped significantly since July’s peak of infections and deaths.
Reeves said he still encouraged people to wear a mask, calling it the responsible thing to do, but he said it shouldn’t be a government mandate.
A week after his decision, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced Wednesday that 975 new cases had been confirmed on Tuesday, the highest one-day total since August. On Wednesday, state health officials reported 563 new cases.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs wrote on Twitter that the influx in cases could be attributed to delayed reporting of test results, but other disturbing signs, including increased hospitalizations, signaled Mississippi might be backsliding on its earlier success in limiting the spread of the virus.
Dobbs said more than 300 new cases had been identified among students, and more than 6,000 students were in quarantine.
“Our equilibrium is unravelling. We know what it takes if we will just do it,” he wrote.
In other business, the council:
• Voted in a special called meeting to apply for CARES Act funds for the police department to seek reimbursement of expenses related to mitigating the COVID-19 spread.
• Requested the Mississippi Department of Finance to adopt a resolution to declare a need to issue $200,000 in state general obligation bonds on behalf of a town project to install fire hydrants along Sid Nash Road.
• Received the fiscal 2018-19 audit report from Tommy Lindley of Haddox Reed Eugene and Betts.
• Heard from Lee Ann Bates of Crossfit McComb, who requested the gym be allowed to hold its Turkey Day 5K Race on Thanksgiving Day. “You can burn off some calories before you eat some calories,” she said.
• Heard from Lorraine Magee of Communities Unlimited, who proposed a subsidized digital mapping service for the town’s water pipes for $1,200. She said the service usually costs $37,000.
