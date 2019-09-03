Investigations into allegations of voter fraud and voter intimidation may wind up being handled by the Attorney General’s office, Pike County chief sheriff’s deputy Chris Bell said Friday.
The sheriff’s department is looking into alleged voter intimidation by Republican Party chairman Bobby McDaniel, and alleged voter fraud by former Democratic tax assessor candidate Renada Cain.
“It’s still an open investigation,” Bell said. “We’re going to be working with the AG’s office.”
He said he plans to meet with an AG agent next week about both cases.
“We’ll probably turn it over to the AG’s office,” Bell said.
On Aug. 6, McDaniel challenged Cain’s vote in the Democratic primary at the Progress Fire Department voting precinct. He produced evidence that he said proved she lives in Lincoln County and accused her of voter fraud.
Cain, who was a candidate in the primary, lost the primary, but McDaniel later asked the sheriff’s department and District Attorney to investigate her for voter fraud.
Meanwhile, election commissioners said McDaniel may have committed voter intimidation and disruption of a precinct in the way he challenged Cain’s vote, and likewise asked for an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.