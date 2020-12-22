TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors got a brief road-work update Wednesday from county engineer Jeff Dungan.
He said the county will receive a State Aid office maintenance inspection on all State Aid roads in the county in January.
Consideration of road repair bids — made necessary by damage from vehicles removing April storm debris — is still being held while Emergency Management Director Royce McKee works to ensure reimbursement by state and federal emergency management agencies, Dungan said.
Dirt work has been completed on the Sauls Road bridge, which will allow paving soon, he said, and the mill and overlay project for Industrial Park Road is now underway.
Another mill and overlay project on Darbun Road will begin after the first of the year.
Off topic from roads, Dungan recommended trimming the magnolia tree on the front lawn of the courthouse, or perhaps removing it altogether.
The tree’s roots are cracking the front patio area, and the upper branches are pressed against the flashing on the courthouse exterior.
Supervisors said they had received comments in favor of removing the tree, and Dungan noted that the tree could be replaced with another magnolia, which would be slow-growing and not have the same impacts as the existing tree for decades.
In other business, the board:
• Approved purchase of a $485 scanner for the tax assessor’s office.
• Approved travel for tax assessor’s office employees for training on an upgrade to the computerized car tag system.
• Approved about $1,000 for repairs to a 2014 Dodge Charger for the sheriff’s department.
• Approved the sale of two Dodge Chargers and a Ford Crown Victoria by the sheriff’s department.
• Agreed to seek an estimate for roof repair at the jail.
• Noted the hire of jailers Holly Ivy and David Badon.
• Accepted term bids.
• Approved $250 for the Southwest District Livestock Show.
• Heard an update on the county Extension Service from County Agent Richard Hay.
• Approved additions and deletions to the county inventory.
• Approved monthly transfers and budget amendments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.