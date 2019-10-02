Despite a request for an expedited hearing, an election appeal filed by a Pike County District 1 supervisor candidate remains pending.
Tracey Felder filed the contest Sept. 5 in Pike County Circuit Court after losing the Democratic primary to incumbent Tazwell Bowsky.
Unless something changes, Bowsky — who faces no opposition in the Nov. 5 general election — will begin a new four-year term in January.
Bowsky led the Aug. 6 primary with 652 votes, or 50.27% of the vote, just enough to avoid a runoff. Felder had 398 votes, or not quite 31%. Two other candidates, Charles Burris and Roger Nick, trailed.
Felder filed her contest against the Pike County Democratic Executive Committee, the Pike County Election Commission, Bowsky, Burris and Nick.
In the contest, Felder said she missed the chance to be in a runoff by five votes.
“The certified results do not reconcile with the ballot accounting report prepared by the poll managers at the close of the election,” the lawsuit says.
It also alleges “a number of irregularities surrounding the ballots that were counted” and “misconduct during and after the election” by committee and commission members as well as Bowsky and his representatives.
“A physical examination of the ballots indicates that Defendant Bowsky did not win the election with 50% plus one vote,” the suit alleges.
Felder says she and her poll watchers were not allowed to inspect or challenge absentee ballots at the polling place. Rather, she said poll managers told them to lodge any challenges with the committee and the commission later.
“The actual number of affidavit ballots that were cast in District 1 is unclear, because the (committee and commission) did not distinguish between affidavit ballots and emergency ballots as they were removed from the ballot bags, opened and counted,” the suit says.
It adds that the counting process did not take place “in fair and full view of the voting public” and that the candidates and their representatives were not allowed “the right to reasonably view and inspect the ballots as and when they were taken from the box and counted.”
Among specific allegations, Felder says:
• Several affidavit ballots were counted even though they were cast by non-registered voters.
• An affidavit with the same person’s name was presented multiple times.
• Some voters voted at the wrong precinct but were counted at that poll anyway.
• A voter neglected to select a reason for voting absentee.
“Evidence clearly shows that fraud, irregularities or other problems changed the election’s outcome or rendered the outcome uncertain,” Felder alleges.
Felder, who is represented by attorney Gerald A. Mumford of Jackson, asks that a new primary election be held.
On Sept. 20, attorney Wayne Dowdy filed a response on behalf of the election commission and the Democratic Executive Committee.
“The Pike County Election Commission rigorously and completely followed all statutory procedures,” the response said.
“It is denied that there was improper accounting for paper ballots — received, used and unused during the primary election. ... There were no significant irregularities, and the absentee ballots were handled in strict accordance with Mississippi statutes.”
Dowdy also said Felder’s filing of a $300 bond failed to comply with regulations.
Ben Rowley of McComb represents Bowsky.
A special judge, Frank G. Vollor, was appointed to hear the case.
