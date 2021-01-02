The 15-year-old victim of a shooting in McComb died Friday afternoon, the city’s police chief said.
Chaz Ross had been in critical care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson following the shooting, which took place on the 700 block of Earl Street Tuesday night.
Police Chief Garland Ward said Ross died around 2:45 p.m. Friday.
Schedrick Ray, 18, of McComb, surrendered to police the night of the shooting.
Detectives said he told them that he and the victim were playing and a 9mm handgun discharged, hitting Ross in the face.
Police have not yet recovered the gun, Ward said.
Ray was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with bond set at $200,000. Ward said the charge will be upgraded to manslaughter, and another court appearance next week will determine his bond.
