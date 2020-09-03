Witherspoon resigns

Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon began the city board’s Tuesday meeting by resigning effective Dec. 31.
Witherspoon would not go into detail about why he is resigning, noting only that, “God has opened doors and called upon me to walk through.”
“After much prayer, consideration and discussions with my family, this evening I’d like to take this time to inform you, the citizens of the City of Magnolia, my fellow aldermen and alderwoman, department heads and staff, of my decision to resign as Mayor of the City of Magnolia,” he said.
Witherspoon was elected mayor in 2014 when he won a special election to replace former Mayor Melvin Harris after Harris resigned due to health issues. This was Witherspoon’s first elected position.
“Needless to say that my time served here as mayor of the city has been both an exciting and humbling experience. I thank you, the citizens of Magnolia, for having the confidence in my abilities to lead this city,” Witherspoon said. “I’d like to say, in brief, thank you for the opportunity.
“Thank you to my colleagues around this table, my department heads, staff and everyone who has contributed to keeping our city beautiful, harmonious and up to par.”
Witherspoon posted his resignation letter on social media, writing, “The era of Mayor Witherspoon has voluntarily ended, and the new era of Dr. Witherspoon has began.”
Witherspoon recently received a doctoral degree in higher education adminstration from Jackson State University.
In addition to serving as mayor, he owns an insurance company and runs a daycare center with his wife.
Witherspoon said he is unsure if he will continue to live in Magnolia after he steps down, but he emphasized that Magnolia is his home.
“I love my city. I will miss my city,” he said. “Magnolia, my city of birth and rearing, will forever be home. I leave you in person, but not in spirit. I leave you in love, in thoughts and in prayers.”
He gave no indication that his plans would affect the residency of his wife, Democratic state Sen. Tammy Witherspoon.
Witherspoon’s four-year term as mayor ends in July 2021. Since his resignation won’t be in effect until the end of the year, there’s no need for a special election.
Alderwoman Becky Magee, who is mayor pro tem, will serve in Witherspoon’s place from January until the next election in June.
Witherspoon said he was proud of what he and the board accomplished in his time, noting increased revenue, stabilized financial standings even during a pandemic and upgraded infrastructure.
“I can say without a shadow of a doubt that I leave my beloved city in a better place than we’ve found it. ... Rest assured that I leave the city in good hands,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.