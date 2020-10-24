After a tense public hearing last month, the McComb Planning Commission approved a homeless shelter ordnance Thursday, granting the only shelter in McComb permission to operate.
In a 4-0 vote, commissioners Alvin Burks, Maureen Cark, Johnnie Turner and Jason Van approved the ordinance. Commissioner Phillip Thompson was absent, and two positions on the commission are vacant.
The commission will forward its recommended ordinance to the city board, which must adopt it for it to take effect.
Greater Hope Ministry homeless shelter founder Sarah Conerly said this outcome was a year in the making, noting that she came before the commission after learning there was no homeless shelter ordinance in the city, which was something she believed was sorely needed.
“I am just happy that it is all over and done with,” she said, adding that she was proud to be able to continue operations.
The Planning Commission’s action comes after the panel previously held a public hearing on Sept. 3 in which residents were concerned about the city setting zones in the city specifically for homeless shelters.
Clark said after the meeting that the residents were not against shelters, just against a proposal that would potentially allow them in residential neighborhoods throughout the city.
Commissioners decided to do away with creating zones. Zoning, Inspections and Permits Department Director Henry Green said the ordnance was otherwise untouched.
“The only change to the ordinance was to remove the districts that were designated as districts to open homeless shelters,” he said. “All of that language was removed from the ordnance.”
The ordinance lays out specific requirements to be granted a permit, dictating the location and management policies.
The commissioners settled on a special land use permit system for shelters, meaning those looking to open a shelter will have to come before the commission to get approval. After getting approved, the shelter permit will have to also be approved by the city board before a permit can be issued.
After approval, shelter owners must obtain a privilege license.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked the commission how many homeless shelters were in the city. Jamie Stewart, who works with Conerly at the shelter, said there “none operating legally,” adding that Conerly’s was the only shelter in town.
Brock asked the commission if Conerly’s shelter would be “grandfathered in,” and Clark said it would.
Stewart’s mother, Emma Stewart, plans to buy the McComb Interdenominational Care Association’s homeless shelter on Fifth Street to open a women’s and children’s shelter, since Conerly’s shelter only accepts men.
Before the board adjourned, the commissioners praised Conerly.
“We appreciate you and the work you are doing,” she said. “You are kind of an unsung hero.”
Burks said Conerly and Stewart deserved recognition for pioneering the process.
“Mrs. Sarah, at some point in time ... y’all need some type of recognition for your work and your persistence,” he said. “This community needs to know that. ... That is something I am going to be working on personally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.