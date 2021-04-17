A McComb man was struck twice in a drive-by shooting on Cherry Street while visiting friends Wednesday, police said.
Xavier Weatherspoon, 19, was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds, one in his right forearm and one in his left thigh, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
Weatherspoon has been released from the hospital.
The shooting happened on the 100 block of South Cherry Street around 2 p.m. Police don’t know the caliber of weapon used, but they said it was a handgun.
Weatherspoon was at a friend’s house, and he and a group of friends were sitting in the carport playing video games when the shooting happened, Carter said.
She said detectives have not yet identified any suspects or the type of vehicle used.
In a separate case, a handgun was stolen during a vehicle burglary Tuesday.
A Glock 9mm pistol was taken from a vehicle on the 500 block of Aston Avenue around 3 p.m. The report filed on the burglary did not include the vehicle’s make or model or how the thief entered the vehicle, Carter said.
