Masks and gloves for personnel, isolation cells for newly booked inmates, and video conference meetings between inmates and their attorneys are some of the steps the Pike County Sheriff’s Office is putting in place as it attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 behind bars.
Capt. Glenn Green, who oversees the jail, said Tuesday no cases have been confirmed inside the facility.
He said the sheriff’s office introduced new precautions to keep the jail sanitary and safe for inmates and corrections officers. Those include limiting visits, distributing masks to workers, and regularly checking employees’ temperature.
“Probably the biggest thing we have done is to try to keep outside influence from coming inside the jail,” Green said. “We’re hoping to keep out the virus that way. So far we have been successful.”
Green said the jail is closed to visitors, adding that the only people allowed to see inmates are jail employees and attorneys. Employees are provided with gloves and masks while working their shifts, and the department’s nurse checks their temperatures before they come into work.
“It has seemed to work so far, and we intend to keep doing it,” Green said.
Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield said he has begun using the Zoom video conference application for attorneys and court officials to continue court proceedings during the pandemic.
“We set up Zoom so attorneys and city courts can make arrangements with prisoners,” Brumfield said. “We were preparing for this before we got into the coronavirus situation.”
Green said no inmates have presented symptoms of the virus. He said many of the inmates were in the jail before the outbreak, so he believes that none of them had a chance to come in contact with the virus.
“They have not been exposed to it, and we want to keep it that way,” Green said.
He said the department also limited the number of people they bring into the jail on misdemeanor charges, adding that officers were told to be more judicial in filing charges. Brumfield said officers will be less likely to book people on misdemeanors, but that doesn’t mean people are getting off easy for their crimes.
“If you get something like a DUI, you will still go to jail,” Brumfield said.
Green said newly booked inmates are placed in quarantine in an isolated cell for 14 days before moving into the general population.
“We are still taking people into the jail that are committing crimes, and we are not releasing any prisoners, either,” he said. “When they come in, we quarantine them. We have lockdown and holding cells, and we are using them to quarantine them for 14 days before moving them into a zone.”
Green said officers will question inmates while they are in quarantine to determine where they have been, whom they have come into contact with and if they were in contact with anyone that showed symptoms of the virus.
As of Tuesday the 136-bed jail’s population was at 118, Green said. Before the virus outbreak, the jail was overcrowded with 155 inmates. There are two to three beds per cell, and prisoners get permission to roam one of four “zones” in the jail for the general population.
If jail staff learns that an inmate has symptoms, the inmate will immediately be put into quarantine after the nurse checks his temperature and examines his symptoms.
Green said if staff finds a prisoner with symptoms they will call the hospital and get the person tested.
“If we recognize the symptoms, we are going to call the experts for guidance,” he said.
