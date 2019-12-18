A McComb man incarcerated at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman said a longstanding lockdown and worsening conditions have inmates ready to riot.
Prison officials say everything is fine.
Pierre Toombs, 33, of McComb, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for armed robbery of the Circle B Texaco convenience store on Pearl River Avenue in January 2005. He was sentenced in June 2005, according to MDOC records.
His mother, Gail Huff of McComb, said Toombs is scheduled for tentative release in January 2020, but she’s worried about his safety between now and then and is calling on state agencies to investigate conditions.
Huff said worsening and inhumane conditions have culminated in an extremely hazardous environment for inmates, emphasized by an apparent lack of attention or supervision from corrections officers.
The lack of available corrections officers represents a longstanding problem within the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Prisons throughout the state have been on lockdown because of staff shortages.
Huff said her son called her last week describing the conditions in his cellblock, Unit 29 G.
Unit 29 has more than 1,500 inmates, according to the MDOC. Restrictions on visitation and other privileges have been applied and removed serveral times in 2019 while the agency investigated assaults on staff and the introduction of contraband. It is unclear if the unit is still under lockdown.
An annual inspection performed over the summer by the Mississippi Department of Health found issues in more than 400 cells, many of them in Unit 29, Mississippi Today reported.
A video purportedly captured Monday evening by an inmate in Unit 29 on a contraband cell phone shows storm water pouring through the walls and the floor into the unit. The floor of the unit contained several inches of standing water. There was a spate of severe tornadoes throughout the state Monday afternoon and evening.
“Look at this [expletive] here,” he said. “This is what we live in in Parchman, Mississippi, Penitentiary — MSP 29.”
Toombs told his mother one guard within his unit had been working more than 16 hours when she walked off the job. She told inmates she needed to go see about her family.
The lack of available corrections officers creates many hazards within the facility, Toombs told his mother. Inmates are free to move between cells at will, causing he and others to lose sleep in order to watch their own backs. The lockdown of the facility keeps essential services just out of reach — inmates were recently kept from showering for 10 days because of the lack of available staff, Huff said.
Inmates are apparently on the verge of rioting within the unit because of these conditions, she said.
Huff said Toombs is supposed to be in protective custody after being wounded in a stabbing attack while he was incarcerated at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility after another inmate entered his cell and stabbed him three times. He was transfered to Parchman a year ago and sent to Unit 29 in May.
But there’s been no transfer for Toombs to protective custody. He told his mother that because of a lack of presence and supervision by guards within the prison, inmates have to watch their backs at all times.
Huff said Toombs received pain medication and brief medical treatment after the stabbing, but he hasn’t been afforded a follow-up visit with medical staff. She said the conditions endured by those incarcerated in his unit infringe on their civil and human rights.
Huff said she called prison Superintendent Marshal Turner to describe to him what her son had said and asked Turner to investigate the unit.
“I’m scared for my son,” she said.
Mississippi Department of Corrections Communications Director Grace Fisher said the MDOC is dealing with a shortage of staff throughout its facilities but said there is no unrest within Unit 29.
“Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall has been very vocal about the need for correctional officers systemwide, including the Mississippi State Penitentiary, where Unit 29 is located,” she said.
Fisher said Hall moved to hire a career recruiter among other steps, including advocating for higher pay to attract applicants. According to the MDOC, guards in Mississippi prisons are paid the lowest wages in the United States. New guards earn about $25,000 per year.
She said Unit 29 isn’t under lockdown and that there aren’t any other units on lockdown, either. She said claims about a lack of light and running water in cells within Unit 29 are false and that inmates in the unit have access to medical care.
When asked how the MDOC can ensure the safety of inmates under the staffing shortage, Fisher said the department is performing its duties.
“The agency is carrying out its essential public safety function,” she said.
