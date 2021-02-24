A $4 million federal grant will help more Southwest Mississippians receive substance abuse treatment and expand mental health services in the area.
A Clear Path of Southwest Mississippi Behavioral Health, formerly known as the Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex, is the recipient of one of two such grants awarded in Mississippi, according to U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, who helped obtain the funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The funding aims to increase access to mental health across the nine-county region the McComb-based agency serves.
Sherlene Vince, the clinic’s executive director, said the funding “will enable an increase in access and improve the quality of community mental and substance use disorder treatment services” by allowing it to become a certified community behavioral health center.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with HHS to highlight the important impact this funding will have for the Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex,” Guest said. “This critical federal support will help increase access to mental healthcare services and substance use disorder treatment in the southwest portion of our state, and I look forward to the good outcomes that will be provided through this grant.”
The agency’s new certified status will help alleviate decades-old challenges that have led to a crisis in providing access to mental health and addiction care, Guest said.
The funding will allow the clinic to ensure access to integrated, evidence-based addiction and mental health services, including crisis response and medication-assisted treatment for addiction.
As a certified community behavioral health center, the clinic must meet criteria for timeliness of access, quality reporting, staffing and coordination with social services, criminal justice and education systems.
The certification will allow A Clear Path to receive funding to support the costs of expanding services to meet the community’s the need for care.
Guest said such clinics throughout the country have increased access to mental health and substance use treatment, expanded states’ capacity to address the overdose crisis and established partnerships with law enforcement, schools and hospitals to improve care, reduce recidivism and prevent hospital readmissions.
“We are excited to see the hard work of the therapists and administration of Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex be awarded the opportunity to expand services and access to care through becoming a certified behavioral health clinic,” said Margo Brooks, the clinic’s director of administrative services. “It is an exciting time to be able to help address the mental health crisis through quality partnerships, services and outreach to those in need.”
